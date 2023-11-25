State Finals Notes: Masserant just shy of 1,000 receiving yards

DETROIT – Whiteford senior Kolby Masserant finished his career with nearly every Whiteford receiving record. He finished with 32 yards on three receptions Saturday, leaving him just 11 yards shy of 1,000 for the season.

Only two receivers in Monroe County Region history have recorded 1,000-yard receiving seasons: Eric Cogan from Summerfield, and Chad Henman from Bedford.

Masserant finished the season with 46 receptions for 989 yards.

Freshman quarterback Tre Eitniear did pass a milestone Saturday. He finished the season with 1,075 passing yards.

Kolby Masserant of Whitford comes up with big tackle onto quarterback Evan Peruski on fourth down and goal half but Whiteford Bobcats came up short losing to Ubly 21-6 in the Division 8 State Finals 21-6 at Ford Field Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Three Bobcats hit 50

Drew Knaggs, Hunter DeBarr and Ryin Ruddy all started their 50th career game Saturday. They finished 44-6 on the field with three Tri-County Conference and district championships, three regional championships and a state title in 2022.

“We won a lot of big games, and we lost a couple of big games,” DeBarr said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Jake Iott, who recorded his 500th career tackle in the semifinal win over Riverview Gabriel Richard, started his 49th career game, missing only the district final against Summerfield his freshman season.

“I’m really grateful for all of the players on the team, the young guys stepping up in practice and the coaches for always believing in us,” Iott said.

One for the Thumb

Ubly came into the game 0-3 in state championship games, including 0-2 under coach Eric Sweeney. This one was different as the Bearcats took home the championship trophy to Michigan’s Thumb area.

“The special thing about the thumb is that when one team goes, everybody is rooting for them,” Sweeney said. “It’s a community thing. The Thumb is a special place. We take care of each other. To me, to bring one home to the Thumb means a lot.”

Sweeney announced earlier this year that this season would be his last. He emphatically said there is no changing his mind after the state title.

“I’ve coached 26 years at every level,” he said. “It’s time to do something else. This actually makes it easier (to step away).”

Whiteford head coach Todd Thieken talking into the head set after Ubly scored on the Whiteford Bobcats. Whiteford came up short losing to Ubly 21-6 in the Division 8 State Finals 21-6 at Ford Field Saturday, November 25, 2023.

First loss for Thieken

Whiteford head coach Todd Thieken lost his first game since taking over as head coach of Whiteford last season.

He got emotional when talking about the Bobcat seniors and all they have done for the program.

“I’ve enjoyed coaching these guys so much,” Thieken said. “I’m sorry I’m not going to get to coach them anymore. That’s harder for me than losing this game.”

Clock management

Ubly controlled the clock in Saturday’s game, nearly doubling the Bobcats in time of possession (31:51 to 16:09), first downs (20 to 11) and total yards (310-165).

Sweeney said the game plan worked exactly as it had hoped.

“That was the game plan all the way,” Sweeney said. “Our attitude was we are going to get our three or four yards and grind drives out. We’re not exactly the fastest guys out there. The whole plan was if they don’t have the ball, they can’t score.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: State Finals Notes: Masserant just shy of 1,000 receiving yards