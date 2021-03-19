State fiddle championship coming Saturday

Mar. 19—The "Devil's Box" moves front and center Saturday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, when the 47th Official Kentucky State Fiddle Championship kicks off at 10 a.m.

Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame's executive director, expects the competition to end around 6 p.m. with a fiddle-off between winners of four age groups to crown a new champion.

The Kentucky championship, first awarded in 1974, has been dormant since 2014.

But the Hall of Fame has brought it back this year.

Fiddles have been around for 1,000 years or so.

But in the early days of America, many people denounced the instrument as the "Devil's Box," saying it led to dancing and "sins of the flesh."

These days, it's an essential part of bluegrass music.

And, Joslin said, fiddlers are coming from North Carolina, Texas, Colorado, Missouri, Virginia, West Virginia, Illinois, Georgia, Arkansas, Michigan, Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky and maybe a few more states to compete.

A week ago, he said, "So far, we have 65 preregistered for the contest and all have someone who will play along with them. So, there will be more than 100 musicians."

But, Joslin said, "people are notorious for waiting until the day of the contest to register. I'm surprised to see that many people preregistered for the first year."

He said, "We'll have people who have won titles in other states coming to try to add the Kentucky championship. They want the bragging rights."

Ohio County's Mackenzie Bell, 15, won the Georgia championship in the 15-and-under category a couple of years ago.

She'll be trying to add the Kentucky championship on Saturday, Joslin said.

Grow in the future

He said he expects the state fiddling competition "will really grow in the future. We could very well tweak the date until it's warmer and have it on the outdoor stage."

And Joslin said the event could grow to two days in the future.

Story continues

Tickets to watch the competition in the Hall's Woodward Theatre are $10 for the whole day.

Only 120 people can be in the theater at one time because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

But Joslin said, "People will come and go during the day. It's a lot like gymnastics or cheerleading competition."

The admission fee also includes visiting the exhibits in the museum.

Randy Lanham, who won the title in 1991, will emcee this year's event.

Rhonda Vincent

Rhonda Vincent, the 1973 Missouri fiddle champion, and her band, The Rage, are performing two shows on Friday, March 19, at 5 and 8 p.m. as part of "Bluegrass Weekend in Owensboro."

Only a handful of tickets were still available on Thursday.

Check www.bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/ for availability.

There are four fiddle categories ranging from 12-and-under to a senior fiddle category for fiddlers 50 and over.

Musicians will also be competing for the state title in mandolin, guitar, bluegrass banjo and clogging.

Joslin said, "The rights to the contest were gifted to us. It's a great marriage between a great Kentucky event and the Hall of Fame."

He said, "Fiddling is an important part of our Kentucky heritage, and we want to bring attention to it and highlight the musicians who remind us that this music is alive and well."

Information is available at www.kyfiddler.com.

Past winners include Mark O'Connor, who has won three Grammys and seven Country Music Association awards, and Jimmy Mattingly, who plays fiddle for Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton.

Judges are Deanie Richardson, the reigning IBMA fiddle player of the year and a member of the bluegrass band, Sister Sadie; Justin Branum, who has won has won the Grand Master Fiddler Contest, National Fiddle Contest, Tennessee State Fiddle Championship, Tennessee State Mandolin Championship and the Texas State Fiddle Championship.

Maddie Denton, a nationally certified judge with experience judging the National Oldtime Fiddle Championship, the Grand Master Fiddle Championship, and multiple state championships; Michele Mize, board secretary of the Grand Master Fiddler Championship; and Melanie Blackstone, who has won the Tennessee State Champion Clogging Competition as well as the Kentucky State Champion Clogging title.

Competitions Saturday include flatpick guitar, junior fiddle (ages 12 and under), junior fiddle (ages 13 to 17), mandolin, adult fiddle (18 to 49), senior fiddle (50 and over), bluegrass banjo, dancing (ages 17 and under), dancing (ages 18 and over) and the championship fiddle-off.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com