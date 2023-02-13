Is State Farm Stadium turf or grass? Story behind unique Super Bowl LVII field

'Like playing on a water park': Unique Super Bowl LVII field draws criticism originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Super Bowl LVII, in many ways, felt like a slip ‘n slide.

The Philadelphia Eagles failed to keep hold of a 10-point halftime lead against the Kansas City Chiefs and slid to a 38-35 loss. Patrick Mahomes had a late 26-yard scramble on a bad ankle that resulted in him sliding to give his team optimal field position. Then Jerick McKinnon slid at the Eagles’ one-yard line to further run out the clock.

Additionally, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott slipped dangerously on a kickoff that could’ve ended badly for his left ankle. Players from both sides voiced complaints about the playing conditions throughout the contest, with Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata describing it like “playing on a water park” and star pass rusher Haason Reddick calling it the “worst field” he’s ever played on.

So, what’s the story behind the field from Super Bowl LVII? Here’s what to know:

Where was Super Bowl LVII played?

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals, hosted Super Bowl LVII.

Is State Farm Stadium turf or grass?

For Super Bowl LVII, State Farm Stadium had grass grown at a local sod farm in Phoenix.

The NFL had spent two years preparing the grass just for Super Bowl LVII, and it was installed two weeks ago. Each morning, the grass had been rolled out to receive daily sunshine. Here’s a visual.

Only Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, operates in similar fashion.

Who prepared the field for Super Bowl LVII?

That would be the “Sodfather” himself – George Toma.

Toma, 94, is a groundskeeper who has prepared every single Super Bowl, 37 Pro Bowls and multiple World Series, among other fields. He’s also worked for the then-Kansas City Athletics (now based in Oakland), Kansas City Royals and the Chiefs.

How much did the State Farm Stadium field for Super Bowl LVII cost?

It reportedly cost $800,000 for the unique field at State Farm Stadium during Super Bowl LVII.