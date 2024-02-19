Which state was every U.S. President born?
Presidential state of mind
Monday, February 19, 2024, is the national holiday in the United States known as Presidents’ Day. Here’s which state all 46 U.S. Presidents were born:
1. George Washington
State of birth: Virginia
2. John Adams
State of birth: Massachusetts
3. Thomas Jefferson
State of birth: Virginia
4. James Madison
State of birth: Virginia
5. James Monroe
State of birth: Virginia
6. John Quincy Adams
State of birth: Massachusetts
7. Andrew Jackson
State of birth: South Carolina
8. Martin Van Buren
State of birth: New York
9. William Henry Harrison
State of birth: Virginia
10. John Tyler
State of birth: Virginia
11. James K. Polk
State of birth: North Carolina
12. Zachary Taylor
State of birth: Virginia
13. Millard Fillmore
State of birth: New York
14. Franklin Pierce
State of birth: New Hampshire
15. James Buchanan
State of birth: Pennsylvania
16. Abraham Lincoln
State of birth: Kentucky
17, Andrew Johnson
State of birth: North Carolina
18. Ulysses S. Grant
State of birth: Ohio
19. Rutherford B. Hayes
20. James A. Garfield
State of birth: Ohio
21. Chester A. Arthur
State of birth: Vermont
22. Grover Cleveland
State of birth: New Jersey
23. Benjamin Harrison
State of birth: Ohio
24. Grover Cleveland
State of birth: New Jersey
25. William McKinley
State of birth: Ohio
26. Theodore Roosevelt
State of birth: New York
27. William Howard Taft
State of birth: Ohio
28. Woodrow Wilson
State of birth: Virginia
29. Warren G. Harding
State of birth: Ohio
30. Calvin Coolidge
State of birth: Vermont
31. Herbert Hoover
State of birth: Iowa
32. Franklin D. Roosevelt
State of birth: New York
33. Harry S. Truman
State of birth: Missouri
34. Dwight D. Eisenhower
State of birth: Texas
35. John F. Kennedy
State of birth: Massachusetts
36. Lyndon B. Johnson
State of birth: Texas
37. Richard Nixon
State of birth: California
38. Gerald Ford
State of birth: Nebraska
39. Jimmy Carter
State of birth: Georgia
40. Ronald Reagan
State of birth: Illinois
41. George H. W. Bush
State of birth: Massachusetts
42. Bill Clinton
State of birth: Arkansas
43. George W. Bush
State of birth: Connecticut
44. Barack Obama
State of birth: Hawaii
45. Donald Trump
State of birth: New York
46. Joe Biden
State of birth: Pennsylvania
Total
State-by-state breakdown:
Virginia: 8.
Ohio: 7.
New York: 5.
Massachusetts: 4.
North Carolina: 2.
Pennsylvania: 2.
Texas: 2.
Vermont: 2.
Arkansas: 1.
California: 1.
Connecticut: 1.
Georgia: 1.
Hawaii: 1.
Illinois: 1.
Iowa: 1.
Kentucky: 1.
Missouri: 1.
Nebraska: 1.
New Hampshire: 1.
New Jersey: 1.
South Carolina: 1.