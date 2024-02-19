Advertisement

Which state was every U.S. President born?

Monday, February 19, 2024, is the national holiday in the United States known as Presidents’ Day. Here’s which state all 46 U.S. Presidents were born:

1. George Washington

State of birth: Virginia

2. John Adams

State of birth: Massachusetts 

3. Thomas Jefferson

State of birth: Virginia

4. James Madison

State of birth: Virginia

5. James Monroe

State of birth: Virginia

6. John Quincy Adams

State of birth: Massachusetts 

7. Andrew Jackson

State of birth: South Carolina

8. Martin Van Buren

State of birth: New York

9. William Henry Harrison

State of birth: Virginia

10. John Tyler

State of birth: Virginia 

11. James K. Polk

State of birth: North Carolina

12. Zachary Taylor

State of birth: Virginia

13. Millard Fillmore

State of birth: New York

14. Franklin Pierce

State of birth: New Hampshire 

15. James Buchanan

State of birth: Pennsylvania 

16. Abraham Lincoln

State of birth: Kentucky 

17, Andrew Johnson

State of birth: North Carolina

18. Ulysses S. Grant

State of birth: Ohio

19. Rutherford B. Hayes

20. James A. Garfield

State of birth: Ohio

21. Chester A. Arthur

State of birth: Vermont

22. Grover Cleveland

State of birth: New Jersey

23. Benjamin Harrison

State of birth: Ohio

24. Grover Cleveland

State of birth: New Jersey

25. William McKinley

State of birth: Ohio

26. Theodore Roosevelt

State of birth: New York 

27. William Howard Taft

State of birth: Ohio

28. Woodrow Wilson

State of birth: Virginia 

29. Warren G. Harding

State of birth: Ohio

30. Calvin Coolidge

State of birth: Vermont

31. Herbert Hoover

State of birth: Iowa

32. Franklin D. Roosevelt

State of birth: New York

33. Harry S. Truman

State of birth: Missouri 

34. Dwight D. Eisenhower

State of birth: Texas

35. John F. Kennedy

State of birth: Massachusetts

36. Lyndon B. Johnson

State of birth: Texas

37. Richard Nixon

State of birth: California 

38. Gerald Ford

State of birth: Nebraska 

39. Jimmy Carter

State of birth: Georgia 

40. Ronald Reagan

State of birth: Illinois 

41. George H. W. Bush

State of birth: Massachusetts

42. Bill Clinton

State of birth: Arkansas

43. George W. Bush

State of birth: Connecticut

44. Barack Obama

State of birth: Hawaii

45. Donald Trump

State of birth: New York

46. Joe Biden

State of birth: Pennsylvania 

Total

State-by-state breakdown:

Virginia: 8.

Ohio: 7.

New York: 5.

Massachusetts: 4.

North Carolina: 2.

Pennsylvania: 2.

Texas: 2.

Vermont: 2.

Arkansas: 1.

California: 1.

Connecticut: 1.

Georgia: 1.

Hawaii: 1.

Illinois: 1.

Iowa: 1.

Kentucky: 1.

Missouri: 1.

Nebraska: 1.

New Hampshire: 1.

New Jersey: 1.

South Carolina: 1.

