State/district roundup: West Valley, Pullman softball advance in 2A districts; GSL leads way in 3A golf districts

May 15—From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday's high school state and district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page online.

Softball

West Valley 16, Rogers 6: The third-seeded Eagles (9-12) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Pirates (0-21) in a District 8 2A first-round game.

West Valley faces second-seeded Shadle Park in a semifinal on Thursday.

Pullman 8, East Valley 4: Kinsey Rees went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs and the visiting fifth-seeded Greyhounds (9-11) eliminated the fourth-seeded Knights (6-14) in a District 8 2A first-round game.

Sophie Armstrong struck out 12 in a complete game for Pullman, which faces top-seeded Clarkston in a semifinal on Thursday.

Boys soccer

Pullman 4, Evergreen 1: The sixth-seeded host Greyhounds (16-1-2) eliminated the 11th-seeded Wolverines (15-6-1) in a State 2A first-round game.

Pullman faces third-seeded North Kitsap in a quarterfinal later this week.

Seattle Academy 3, Northwest Christian 1: The 13th-seeded Cardinals (11-6-2) eliminated the 20th-seeded Crusaders (13-6) in a State 1A first-round game at Sammamish HS.

Golf

District 8 3A tournament: Greater Spokane League golfers occupy the top 15 spots on the leaderboard, led by Mead's Cam Cantillana's 4-under-par 68 at the District 8 3A boys tournament at MeadowWood Golf Course.

GSL girls held down three of the top four on the leaderboard, paced by Mead's Brooke Bloom's 2-over 74.

The Mead boys built an 11-shot lead after a first-round 288. Mead's Ben Barrett is second overall after a 2-under 70 and Dylan Murray's 71 shares third with North Central's Teigen Brill.

Cantillana, who shared GSL 4A/3A Player of the Year honors with Brill, had eight birdies, four bogeys and four pars.

Ridgeline, led by Griffin Thorpe's 73, is second after shooting 299. Cheney (304) is third, followed by Mt. Spokane (322).

The top three teams and top six individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the state tournament next week.

Bloom made the turn in 1 under but had three bogeys on the back nine. She's one shot ahead of Nadalie Cannell (75) of Hermiston (Oregon). Ridgeline's Carolyn Rose (77) is third and Mt. Spokane's Mia Bontrager (78) is fourth.

First-place Ridgeline (342) and Mead (355) are on track to earn two of three state berths on the line. Southridge (369) of the Mid-Columbia Conference is third, followed by Hermiston (388).

Idaho State 2A tournament: Priest River's Palmer Coleman closed with a 3-over 75 Tuesday at Circling Raven to win the title.

Coleman posted a two-round 151 to hold off Lakeside's Beau Jones (153), who shot a 74. St. Maries' Seth Swallows also carded a 74 to finish tied for third.