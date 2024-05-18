State/district roundup: Mt. Spokane softball upends U-Hi in 3A district title game; Liberty takes 2B district title

May 17—From staff reports

Roundup of Friday's high school state and district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page online.

Softball

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 12, University 8: Addison Jay went 2 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs, and struck out 12 over 6 1/3 innings, and the visiting third-seeded Wildcats (20-3) beat the top-seeded Titans (22-1) in the district championship game. Both teams qualified for state. Kaidyn Howard went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs for U-Hi.

Mead 8, Southridge 7: Bella Brischle hit a walk-off double and the fifth-seeded Panthers (16-8) eliminated the visiting second-seeded Suns (16-8) in the district third-place game to earn a berth to state. Brischle finished 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Hope Murdock had two hits and four RBIs for Mead.

District 7 2B

Liberty 4, Northwest Christian 1: Jordan Jeske struck out 13 in a complete-game three-hitter and the top-seeded Lancers (22-1) beat the second-seeded Crusaders (18-5) in the district championship game at Merkel Sports Complex. Both teams qualified for state. Kariyah Strobel went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for Liberty.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 16, Asotin 2 (5): Aeowyn Armstrong and Hannah Towne both homered and drove in four and the fourth-seeded Broncos (15-9) eliminated the fifth-seeded Panthers (14-10) in five innings in the district third-place game. LRS eliminated sixth-seeded Kettle Falls (11-14) 12-10 earlier in the day.

Asotin 13, Colfax 10: Cady Browne went 4 for 4 with a home run, double, four runs and five RBIs and the Panthers (14-9) eliminated the third-seeded Bulldogs (14-10) earlier in the day. Kierra Nielson has two hits with a homer and three RBIs for Asotin.

District 7/9 1B

Colton 12, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7: Clair Moehrle hit a three-run home run in the third inning and the Wildcats (16-5) topped the Warriors (17-4) in a first-round game at Franklin Park Fields. Colton faces Liberty Christian in a semifinal on Saturday.

Inchelium 11, Sunnyside Christian 5: The Hornets (20-1) beat the Knights (14-10) in a first-round game. Inchelium faces DeSales in a semifinal on Saturday.

Liberty Christian 17, Northport 2: Hannah Butcher drove in three and the Patriots (19-4) beat the Mustangs (14-8) in a first-round game. Northport faces ACH in a loser-out Saturday.

DeSales 19, Republic 5: Kate Dunham went 3 for 4 with two home runs, four runs and nine RBIs and the Irish (18-5) beat the Tigers (12-13) in a first-round game. Republic faces Sunnyside Christian in a loser-out Saturday.

Boys soccer

Edmonds-Woodway 6, Mead 2: The seventh-seeded Warriors (14-3-3) beat the 10th-seeded Panthers (12-6-1) in a State 3A first-round game at Central Kitsap HS. Details were unavailable.