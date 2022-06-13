State Department officials meet with WNBA's Phoenix Mercury about Brittney Griner

State Department officials met Monday with representatives of Brittney Griner’s WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star’s months-long detention in Russia and the Biden administration’s efforts to secure her release, the Associated Press reported.

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, but offered no additional details about what was said or who specifically attended.

The administration has previously said that its working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. She could serve 10 years in prison on drug smuggling charges.

In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.

After Sunday's game in Washington, Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard told reporters that the team was expecting to be briefed on Monday.

"It's been 115 days now, 115 days that she's been wrongfully imprisoned in another country, and we just want her to come home," Nygaard said, via CNN, after Phoenix's 99-90 win in overtime over the Washington Mystics.

She continued: "I hope it's not just a show, to say they briefed us, which I'm afraid of. Hopefully, it's something that shows positive progress and we learn something new that helps us learn more about how we're going to bring our teammate home."

According to CNN, Nygaard extended an invitation for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to attend the Mercury's game against the Mystics in Phoenix on Tuesday.

"You're welcome to come into our locker room and talk to us. You're also welcome to just enjoy the game, you can see what our team looks like without Brittney Griner, but also we would just love to see you as a supporter of our team," Nygaard told CNN. "And um, yeah, we have snacks in our locker room, we got all sorts of stuff that we would love to -- honestly, you can sit on the bench, you can sit on the bench right next to me."

A week ago, Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine veteran and former State Department contractor who spent nearly three years in Russian jail, spoke at a rally in Houston for Griner, calling on the U.S. government to bring her and Whelan back to America while describing their current living conditions.

"They live in a cell that looks like it's something out of the Middle Ages," Reed said. "As an Americans, you can't imagine what that place looks like until you actually see that for yourselves."

After a brief period of silence on the matter, the WNBA and basketball community at large has repeatedly called on the White House to bring her back to the U.S.

In an interview with "Good Morning America" last month, Griner's wife Cherelle appealed to President Joe Biden to become involved in bringing Griner back.

Contributing: Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY Sports; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brittney Griner: State Department meets with WNBA's Phoenix Mercury