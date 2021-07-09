In-state defensive lineman Walter Nolen announces top-5 schools

2022 defensive line prospect Walter Nolen announced his top-5 schools on Friday.

Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Alabama are Nolen’s top-5 schools in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman is from St. Benedict at Auburndale High School in Cordova, Tennessee.

Nolen has Southeastern Conference offers from Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The in-state prospect was initially offered by the Vols on April 20, 2019, under then-head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Tennessee’s 2022 football commitment tracker

Big board: Tennessee’s 2022 football recruiting class by position