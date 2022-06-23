In-state defensive lineman includes Auburn in final schools

The Tigers could be getting a strong defensive line prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Keldric Faulk, a defensive lineman out of Highland Home, Alabama, dropped his final four schools on Thursday. One of them is the Auburn Tigers, and Faulk says he plans on announcing his recruitment decision on July 5 at 11 a.m. CT.

Auburn will have to compete with SEC rival Florida and the Gators’ own rival in Florida State as well as another Tigers team in Clemson. There are currently no projections from 247Sports on where Faulk could go, but On3’s RPM has Faulk headed to the Plains overwhelmingly at 81.5 percent.

Faulk is one of 35 defensive linemen offered by Auburn over the 2023 class according to On3. Not one of those players has pledged themselves to Auburn yet, so getting a four-star prospect like Faulk — an in-state athlete who did not include the oft troublesome Crimson Tide in his final four schools — would be a big win for the recruiting efforts of coach Bryan Harsin and his staff.

Faulk took an official visit to Clemson on June 3 and an official visit to Auburn on June 10 before he headed to the Swamp to visit Florida on June 17. He’s slated to take an official visit to the last team on his final list, Florida State, on Friday.

