State college football roundup: WMU falls to Ohio; GVSU blasts NMU

ATHENS, Ohio – Kurtis Rourke passed for 275 yards and a touchdown, Sam Wiglusz caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a score, and Ohio beat Western Michigan, 20-17, on Saturday to become bowl-eligible.

Rourke led an eight-play, 78-yard drive ending in a 7-yard touchdown catch by Wiglusz for a 20-10 lead with 4:36 left. Western Michigan answered with an eight-play drive to get within three points with 2:21 left.

O’Shaan Allison ran it four straight times on Ohio’s final possession, getting a first down and running out the clock.

LAST WEEK'S ACTION: Grand Valley State blows out Ferris State; more GLIAC, MAC, MIAA scores

Sieh Bangura had 86 yards rushing and a score for Ohio (6-2, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Keye Thompson had 11 tackles in the first half, and Tank Pearson grabbed an interception.

Hayden Wolff completed 30 of 42 passes for 290 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Western Michigan (2-6, 1-3).

More MAC

Ball State 24, Central Michigan 17: Marquez Cooper rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown, Kiael Kelly added two rushing touchdowns and Ball State snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kelly’s 1-yard score to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive extended the lead to 24-10 for the Cardinals (2-6, 1-3 Mid-American Conference) with 13 minutes to go. Marion Lukes scored from a yard out with 4:15 left to get the Chippewas (4-4, 2-2) within a touchdown. They regained possession at their 8-yard line with 2:11 to go after a 50-yard punt by Lucas Borrow but turned the ball over on downs at midfield.

Cooper, who had 26 carries in averaging 6.2 yards an attempt, turned in his 15th career 100-yard game. He gave Ball State a 17-3 lead early in the third quarter with a 15-yard run.

Kelly had 64 yards on 15 carries with Ball State rushing for 243 yards. Kelly threw for another 101 yards.

Jase Bauer threw for 161 yards and a score for Central Michigan.

Northern Illinois 20, Eastern Michigan 13: Rocky Lombardi scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:11 to play to lift the visting Huskies in Ypsilanti. Lombardi capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up 6:47.

Grayson Barnes had the key play when he went up for a Lombardi pass for a 26-yard gain on 3rd-and-14 from the Huskies’ 38. Two snaps later, Gavin Williams ripped off a 34-yard run to the 2 with 1:19 to play.

Lombardi then leaned into the line to gain a yard and knelt down on second down, both plays designed to force Eastern Michigan to burn its last two timeouts. Then Lombardi easily bulled into the end zone.

Devonte O’Malley’s interception near midfield wrapped up the game.

The teams traded 2-yard rushing touchdowns in the first quarter with Antario Brown scoring for Northern Illinois (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) and Samson Evans for the Eagles (4-4, 2-2).

Eastern Michigan finished with 257 yards and two turnovers, interceptions thrown by Austin Smith who was 14 of 26 for 151 yards.

GLIAC

Davenport University 44, University of Mary (ND) 34: Jason Whittaker was 13-for-25 for 218 yards and three total touchdowns (one passing and two rushing) to lead Davenport (7-0) to the nonconference road win. Myren Harris rushed for 139 yards on 14 carries and Caleef Jenkins scored a rushing touchdown. University of Mary (0-7) quarterback Sofian Massoud completed 28 of 55 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns in the losing effort.

Ferris State 35, Michigan Tech 21: Carson Gulker scored all five of Ferris State’s (5-2) rushing touchdowns to get the road win over Michigan Tech (4-3). Gulker finished with 120 yards on 28 carries as well as seven completions for 80 yards. He split quarterback duties with Mylik Mitchell, who had six completions for 107 yards. Alex Fries was 23-for-40 for 326 yards, two total touchdowns and one interception for Michigan Tech.

Grand Valley State 73, Northern Michigan 14: Grand Valley State (6-1) scored five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in its rout of Northern Michigan (0-7). Cade Peterson was 17-for-21 192 yards and three touchdowns; Avery Moore and Alex Thole also threw passing touchdowns. Eight GVSU players rushed for at least 10 yards and Cody Tierney, Drew Peterson, Kellen Reed, Tariq Reid and Derrick Woods all scored rushing touchdowns. Aidan Hoard was 18-for-38 for 188 yards and one touchdown for Northern Michigan, but turned the ball over three times.

Saginaw Valley State 17, Wayne State 10 (OT): Mike O’Horo scored a two-yard rushing touchdown on the first possession of overtime to give SVSU (4-4) its first conference win of the season. O’Horo finished 10-for-17 for 80 yards and one passing and one rushing touchdown. Terrance Brown added 84 yards on 18 carries. Justin Cox was 9-for-12 for 107 yards and rushed for 38 yards and one touchdown for Wayne State (2-6).

MIAA

Alma 43, Kalamazoo College 10: Carter St. John was 23-for-26 for 374 yards and four touchdowns to keep Alma (7-0) perfect on the season. Zach Poff hauled in two of the touchdowns as part of his six catches for 78 yards; Devon Frenchko had five catches for 132 yards and one score and Broderick Miller also scored. Alma also had 269 rushing yards while holding Kalamazoo (4-3) to 338 yards of total offense. Josh Nichols was 25-for-41 for 224 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Kalamazoo.

Hope 45, Olivet 7: Ben Wellmen scored two rushing touchdowns and nearly 200 total yards passing and rushing to lead Hope (6-2) to the blowout win. Hope used two quarterbacks and 10 ball carriers on offense, which led to 448 yards and five offensive touchdowns. Zach Trainor threw two passing touchdowns, Elijah Smith added a rushing touchdown and Bryce Debri had a pick-six. Samuel Kunnuji scored the only touchdown for Olivet (3-4), which threw six interceptions.

Trine (Ind.) 35, Albion 28: Alex Price was 14-for-19 for 298 yards and two passing touchdowns, plus one rushing touchdown, to lift Trine (5-3) to an early three-touchdown lead that it held onto late. Craig Nichols and Joseph Rubens both added rushing touchdowns. Albion (5-2) pulled within a touchdown with three minutes left, but couldn’t get the ball back to complete the comeback. Luke Lovell was 26-for-38 for 267 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target was Kye Bristow, who had seven catches for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: State college football roundup: WMU falls to Ohio; GVSU blasts NMU