State college football roundup: EMU rallies to stay unbeaten at home, GVSU rolls again

Eastern Michigan continued churning out wins at The Factory, as the Eagles improved to 2-0 in Ypsilanti — though it took a big play late in the fourth quarter to take down UMass, 19-17. Austin Smith connected with Hamze El-Zayat on a 50-yard TD pass with 1:20 remaining to get the Eagles to 2-1 on the season.

EMU jumped out to a 10-0 lead, thanks to a 55-yard TD run by Jaylon Jackson early in the second quarter, but fell behind with just 2:42 remaining when Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams rumbled 8 yards to cap an 85-yard drive for the Minutemen.

September 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Eastern Michigan wide receiver Tanner Knue (24) breaks a tackle from ASU defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.

Smith finished 13-for-26 for 157 yards and a touchdown and Samson Evans led the Eagles with 89 yards on eight carries. Lynch-Adams had 26 carries for 129 yards to lead UMass, making up for Carlos Davis’ issues passing: three interceptions on 23-for-41 passing for 340 yards and a TD.

Hartman throws 3 TD passes as No. 9 Notre Dame drops Central Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes to move into seventh place on major college football’s career list and No. 9 Notre Dame pulled away from Central Michigan in the second half for a 41-17 victory Saturday.

Notre Dame (4-0) now awaits a top-10 showdown with No. 6 Ohio State next Saturday.

Hartman now has 123 career touchdown passes. He passed Aaron Murray of Georgia and Ty Detmer of BYU and is tied with Oklahoma’s Landry Jones at No. 7 all-time.

Hartman finished with 330 yards passing and powered into the end zone from the 1 in the third quarter.

Audric Estime rushed for 176 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown for the Irish, who outscored Central Michigan 20-3 after leading 21-14 at halftime.

Blending a quick-strike aerial attack and a methodical ground game, Notre Dame outgained Central Michigan 578-268.

Hartman struck early, connecting with Tobias Merriweather for a 75-yard touchdown pass on Notre Dame’s fourth play of the game. He also fired a 76-yard TD pass to Chris Tyree in the second quarter and passed 4 yards to Holden Staes for a score in the fourth quarter.

Jase Bauer, starting at quarterback for Central Michigan (1-2) in place of Bert Emanuel, Jr. (illness), plunged into the end zone from the 1 with 17 seconds left in the second quarter to cap a nine-play, 83-yard drive that trimmed the Notre Dame lead to seven at halftime.

Saturday’s GLIAC action

Grand Valley State 43, Assumption 7: The host Lakers’ balanced attack — 245 yards passing, 251 rushing — rolled over Assumption as GVSU (2-1) jumped out to a 23-0 lead early in the third quarter. Quarterback Cade Peterson passed the Lakers in completing 15 of 23 passes for 237 yards, two TDs and an interception and also rushed eight times for 60 yards and two TDs.

Wisconsin-La Crosse 34, Northern Michigan 3: The host Wildcats fell to 0-3 while mustering just 200 yards of offense. NMU’s lone score came on a 44-yard field goal by Michael Karlen with 1 second remaining in the first half. Tyquan Cox rushed 21 times for 84 yards for NMU.

Michigan Tech 24, Wisconsin-Platteville 20: QB Alex Fries had a rough afternoon for the visiting Huskies (2-0), with three interceptions to go with his 288 yards passing, but he rushed 7 yards for a TD with 18 seconds remaining in the first half and MTU escaped, thanks to Platteville’s 4-for-18 third-down conversion rate.

Truman 14, Saginaw Valley 7: Mike O’Horo completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for the visiting Cardinals (2-1), but SVSU struggled to move the ball, with just 225 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs took the lead for good on a 1-yard run by Mason Huskey with 12:09 left in the fourth quarter.

Saturday’s MIAA action

Albion 48, Rose-Hulman 19: After falling behind early in the second quarter, the host Britons (3-0) scored the final 35 points as Phillip Jones-Price rushed 15 times for 64 yards and three touchdowns. Albion’s consistent offense overshadowed a big day by Rose-Hulman’s Jallen Hobbs, who had a 96-yard TD catch as part of his three-catch, 162-yard afternoon.

Hanover 67, Olivet 17: The host Comets (1-2) surrendered the first 48 points before finally getting on the board with a 37-yard field goal by Christian Legal with 2 minutes left in the third quarter. Hanover piled up 659 total yards, led by QB Kolto Richards’ 19-for-27, 366-yard performance.

Hope 40, Mt. St. Joseph 35: The Flying Dutchmen (2-1) fell behind by 14 points midway through the first quarter, then scored the next four touchdowns in a see-saw battle. After Mt. St. Joseph took the lead with 10:18 left in the game, Chance Strickland scored the winning TD on a 2-yard run with 2:03 remaining. Strickland had 23 carries for 85 yards and three TDs and Elijah Smith needed just 12 rushes to pile up 114 yards and a TD.

Kalamazoo: 42, Defiance 35: Angell Field definitely had a buzz as the host Hornets (3-0) and Yellow Jackets combined for four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with Kalamazoo stinging last on a 4-yard run by Jon Brunette. Defiance piled up 663 total yards while Kalamazoo had 435, led by Lucas Hanifan’s four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Trine 58, Franklin 43: The host Storm (2-1) blew open a close game in the fourth quarter, scoring three straight TDs to take a 21-point lead before Franklin scored as time expired. Alex Price led the Trine attack through the air, completing 21 of 30 passes for 439 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 64-yard TD strike to Kale Lawson 3:14 into the final frame. Lawson had four catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Brandon Laine added seven catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns.

Adrian 23, Bluffton 15: The host Bulldogs ground out their first win of 2023 by staying on the ground, with 189 yards rushing on 48 carries. Salvatore Patierno led Adrian with 22 carries for 89 yards, Tejay Moore added 20 carries for 80 yards and Ben Coloske provided just enough aerial cover with five catches for 138 yards.

