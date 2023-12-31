State of college football has coaches up in arms: ‘It needs to be fixed’ | Commentary

The state of college football is in disarray. It can’t even get out of its own way of success. It’s more popular than ever, yet coaches are up in arms, the NCAA is scared to death and college football fans want to know what is going on and when it will get fixed.

Players are transferring from school to school like brokers trading stocks. Schools are buying players away from other schools with ridiculous NIL incentives. Players are choosing not to play in bowl games, the supposed reward for a season well done. High school players are trying to get scholarships that are no longer available due to the transfer portal. An undefeated Power-5 football team has been left out of the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, amid all of the tumult, coaches are getting hired and fired, and high school seniors are signing National Letters of Intent, sometimes with little foresight into their futures. All of this has taken place in just one month.

Like Buzz Lightyear said in “Toy Story,” “Will somebody please explain what’s going on.”

Most coaches will tell you that change is needed, and it’s needed fast. The problem is no one has any idea what that solution should be. They only know the current direction of the sport has to be curtailed.

NC State coach Dave Doeren said Thursday night after losing to Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl that he didn’t really have time to go into it, but then he got into it.

“There are so many things wrong right now with college football. … Right now, it is just getting some enforceable rules. Leveling the playing field in the NIL world. I do not know how you do that, but it is the Wild West,” Doeren said. “It has just pushed greed and a lack of character and integrity into the sport. It is disappointing to watch. I cannot sit here after a loss and tell you how to fix it. … But, it needs to be fixed.”

Not a single coach in college football would disagree with that, but the answers aren’t easy. It’s only known that if nothing is done, December will continue to be a mess. Besides coaches getting fired and hired at the end of the season, the transfer portal opened up Dec. 4, and early National Signing Day was Dec. 20. So coaches were trying to keep their committed players, lure in other high schoolers who might still be considering their school and also recruit their own players to keep them from entering the transfer portal.

And for many, all of this right in the middle of bowl preparation as coaches try to figure out which players on the previous depth chart they have left.

“I think it is challenging in the month of December,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said this week. “I think when you look at the time of the signing date … it forces a lot of decisions at a rapid pace.

“But I think as we continue to evaluate and look at it, we’ve got to be careful on all changes. We’re quick to make changes … I think we’ve really got to continue to evaluate that, and before we make these grand changes, be aware of the ripple effects to the calendar and really how it affects the student-athlete.”

It seems the easiest start to part of the solution is to move the early National Signing Day to an earlier date, away from December. Coaches would also like to see some structure put in place for the NIL deals because it’s out of control right now, and it’s only going to get worse to the point that players will be working for their schools. Education is cast aside because these players are getting paid, so why attend class? They are going to leave early anyway, whether it’s to the NFL or to another school.

Yes, something needs to be done, but the NCAA believes its hands are tied due to the hovering potential of a lawsuit at every turn.

“There needs to be some leadership that does that. It is going to have to start way up high. It is going to have to be at the commissioner or presidential level or maybe even higher.” Doeren said. “But, there’s some bad stuff that was created with that [NIL] rule that came out from the courts, and now we are all trying to figure out just how to live in this world and do the best we can.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is one of the few coaches in this college football bowl season who did not feel the rush of players opting not to play in the Orange Bowl, where the Bulldogs face Norvell and the Seminoles. FSU, on the other hand, had 22 players opt out of the game, which didn’t exactly bode well for the game’s competitiveness, as we all witnessed in the 63-3 shellacking the Dawgs put on the ‘Noles Saturday night.

But no one has the answers.

“Yeah, I don’t know that I have a perfect solution. I don’t think anybody does,” Smart said. “Kids will be graduating at less of a rate. Maybe that’s not important. We’ve got to decide if they’re student-athletes or not because what we are seeing is decisions are being made less on student-athletes and on where they need to go and financial reasons with NIL and the portal mixed together.”

Yes, it’s a great big mess in the world of college football, but where it goes from here is anybody’s guess.

The timing of the transfer portal and bowl games is taking a heavy toll on these bowl games, which used to be celebrated rewards. Now they are just afterthoughts with sponsors hoping to get a bit of a bang back for their buck. The Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Thursday night had 31,000 fans. That’s about half of the 60,219 capacity. Not one person was sitting in the massive upper deck of the stadium and it was cavernous.

The best part amid all of the chaos, however, is that the game has gotten better, for the most part. More fans are watching, more buzz is being created and college football is on the upswing. Now, the NCAA has to stop the swinging doors before they fly off the hinges.

“It’s still a great product. It is an incredible sport to watch right now,” Doeren said. “But, it is a team sport that starts with character and morals and integrity, toughness and togetherness and fight and resiliency. I have never heard of stealing each other’s players and greed and all the stuff that is going on as part of the formula for this sport, but that is what we have.”

The NIL effect and players being paid puts some schools out of the running for even thinking about a college football championship. Schools with deep pockets will continue to rule while the little schools will lose their best players to the larger, richer schools, and the little schools will be left as the also-rans.

The transfer portal’s effect on the bowl games will benefit from the 12-team College Football Playoff next season. The tourney should help diffuse some of the player migration, at least until the first round is over. The transfer portal timing can’t really be changed because of the way the transfer rule is set up. A player can transfer and be eligible immediately, so if he wants to enroll at his new school in January, he only has a month after the season to get everything in order.

College football will continue its path to destruction until something is done.

Chris Hays covers high school and college football, and college football recruiting for the Sentinel. He can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays or on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached via email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.