In-state coach welcomes idea of playing Auburn in spring game setting

If you were to open a book on “coach speak” cliches, the phrase “we will know more about our team once they hit someone else” will more than likely will be found on the first page.

In a hypothetical proposal by Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, that idea could come into play earlier in the season.

In Monday’s media availability, Freeze shared his displeasure with intrasquad scrimmages, calling them “wasted days” due to not being able to conceal every plan behind doors.

Freeze does offer a solution to his problem, however. It is something he says that he has wanted to get done since his days at Ole Miss.

“I’m going to cry again for the solution,” Freeze said Monday. “The solution is: Allow us to scrimmage somebody on A-Day. Another team. I think everybody would get out of it exactly what they want.”

He would go on to suggest that his program, as well as Alabama, would play in-state teams such as Troy or UAB. After hearing of Freeze’s proposal, one in-state coach shares his willingness to compete with Auburn or Alabama on the gridiron in a spring setting.

Jon Sumrall, who led Troy to a 12-2 record in his first season in 2022, said Tuesday that he would love the idea of taking his team to Auburn or Tuscaloosa to play, and sees very little drawback to the plan.

“Do you get caught up in preparing for the game more than just using spring as a developmental time for individuals — and for experimenting, adapting and growing within your systems on offense, defense and in the kicking game?” Sumrall said in an interview with 247Sports. “Those are the only drawbacks I see.”

Auburn has played several in-state, FCS-level schools in football in recent seasons, but has not played one of the state’s four Group of Five programs since 2015 when the Tigers hosted Jax State when the Gamecocks still competed in the FCS. Before that, Auburn played UAB in 1996.

This season’s A-Day game will take place Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m. CT inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

