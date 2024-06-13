State Class 4A quarterfinal: Forest Lake 1, Farmington 0

Senior Tucker Sibbald doubled in the winning run and halted a potential rally by throwing out a base-runner as unseeded Forest Lake upset No. 2 seed Farmington in a state Class AAAA quarterfinal, 1-0, Thursday at CHS Field.

Inserted into the catcher’s spot before the game, Sibbald hit a two-out double off of Farmington starter Joe Baldus to score shortstop Tyler Schnabel in the third inning. Schnabel reached on a one-out single up the middle.

Left-hander Kennan Bjork scattered four hits, walked two and struck out four, the last on a breaking ball to end the sixth inning with a man on third base. With the tying run at third and go-ahead run at second in the seventh, Bljork fanned the leadoff hitter looking and and retired the next batter on a pop out to first.

Farmington, back at state after winning a championship in 2021 and finishing second in 2022, bowed out at 23-4.

