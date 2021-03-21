State of the Chargers cornerback room after re-signing Michael Davis, Brandon Facyson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gavino Borquez
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Outside of adding three offensive linemen through free agency, the other notable moves made by the Chargers were bringing back cornerbacks Michael Davis and Brandon Facyson.

Los Angeles let go of Casey Hayward prior to the start of free agency. Davis will fill in as one of the starters on the outside. Chris Harris, Jr. will mainly man the slot. Facyson is likely just a depth piece.

The team also has Tevaughn Campbell, Donte Vaughn and John Brannon on the roster, but they all don’t have the experience to be counted on as starters.

Therefore, even after re-signing Davis and Facyson, the positional group is not a finished product and they will need to add another player with the ability to start before entering training camp.

L.A. was in the mix for Kyle Fuller, but the Broncos signed him on Saturday. The Chargers could still elect to sign a veteran like Adoree Jackson, A.J. Bouye, Malcolm Butler, Richard Sherman, Bashaud Breeland, among others.

Los Angeles, however, could have their eyes on the draft to upgrade the position. If the team chooses to pass on a left tackle in the first-round, they could be locked in on Patrick Surtain, Caleb Farley or Jaycee Horn.

Let’s say L.A. gets their franchise blindside blocker with pick No. 13, all the attention turns to the second day of the draft. Guys like Asante Samuel, Jr., Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Aaron Robinson, Trill Williams, Ifeatu Melifonwu could be on their radar.

The bottom line is that with strong defensive back play being a necessity in head coach Brandon Staley’s system, the Chargers need to add at least two more cornerbacks before the end of the offseason to piece together a formidable group.

Recommended Stories

  • Malik Jackson: What the Browns are getting in their new DT

    Special thanks to Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire for offering his assessment

  • Chris Boucher with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

    Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 03/19/2021

  • Rob Gronkowski: 'I was definitely shook' by Aaron Hernandez's murder charge

    The duo were a dynamic tight end duo for the Patriots and Gronkowski hasn't addressed the charges in eight years.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • LaMelo Ball is turning the Hornets into must-see TV by playing his brand of basketball

    The most-hated high school basketball player ever is now an NBA fan favorite. What’s he doing differently? Not much.

  • Luka Doncic stuck with 'terrible' shot and created magic vs. Clippers

    Luka Magic makes you realize they call him Wonder Boy not because he was a boy wonder but because he plays with the wonder of a boy, “play” being the operative word.

  • Stephen Curry injured tailbone after brutal sideline fall in win over Rockets

    While trying to regain his balance after a shot, Stephen Curry fell directly on his tailbone on the sidelines on Wednesday night.

  • Clippers' George fined $35,000 for 'lies' comment about refs

    NEW YORK (AP) Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was fined $35,000 on Friday for saying conversations with referees are ''just a bunch of lies'' while questioning why more fouls weren't called against Dallas in LA's 105-89 loss to the Mavericks. George said after Wednesday's game that it was ''insane'' the Clippers weren't getting to the free throw line more on drives to the basket, then was asked what conversations with officials are like when players don't think they're getting the calls. ''Just a bunch of lies,'' George said.

  • NBA MVP watch: Damian Lillard moving closer to the top spot

    Four-time MVP LeBron James dropped one spot, but it wasn’t due to a dip in production. Lillard just snatched the No. 2 slot with his heroics this week.

  • America’s tournament is back once again

    It was essentially the only major sporting event completely lost due to the pandemic. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicks off this weekend. At last.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo has fun with Bucks OT celebration, orders Philly cheesesteak during interview

    Don't forget the celebratory cheesesteak.

  • Top-seeded Zags' bid for perfect season shifts to Indiana

    Coach Mark Few can appreciate what's at stake, and the appropriateness of the NCAA Tournament being held all in Indiana, as Gonzaga continues its push for perfection. There's history on the line, with Gonzaga seeking to become the first champion to finish without a loss since Bobby Knight's Hoosiers went 32-0 in 1976. During a season in which Gonzaga won 23 straight by double-digit margins, Few reflected on how far the Bulldogs have come in making their 22nd consecutive tournament appearance.

  • Report: Rockets trade P.J. Tucker to Bucks for D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson

    P.J. Tucker and Radions Kurucs are headed to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson.

  • Did an NCAA selection committee mistake set up Illinois for March Madness upset?

    Loyola-Chicago knocked off top-seeded Illinois as a No. 8 seed. Some metrics suggested the Ramblers should have been a No. 3 seed.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

  • Rizin FF 27: Sumo wrestler throws hands, scores fastest knockout in promotional history

    Sumo wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Tsuyoshi Sudario delivered a thunderous right hand to claim the fastest knockout in Rizin FF history.

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Megan Rapinoe roots against Sue Bird's UConn rival, wants beef with Lady Vols great Candace Parker

    That didn't work out the way Megan wanted it to.

  • Tyrese Haliburton diagnoses disease ailing Kings 42 games into season

    Tyrese Haliburton understands what ails Kings after just 42 games with franchise.

  • The Latest: 12th-seeded Oregon State upsets No. 5 Tennessee

    Another first-round upset as 12th-seeded Oregon State defeated No. 5 Tennessee 70-56 in the Midwest Region. Oregon State became the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last. It is now the 51st No. 12 seed to take down a 5 since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985.