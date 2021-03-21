State of the Chargers cornerback room after re-signing Michael Davis, Brandon Facyson

Outside of adding three offensive linemen through free agency, the other notable moves made by the Chargers were bringing back cornerbacks Michael Davis and Brandon Facyson.

Los Angeles let go of Casey Hayward prior to the start of free agency. Davis will fill in as one of the starters on the outside. Chris Harris, Jr. will mainly man the slot. Facyson is likely just a depth piece.

The team also has Tevaughn Campbell, Donte Vaughn and John Brannon on the roster, but they all don’t have the experience to be counted on as starters.

Therefore, even after re-signing Davis and Facyson, the positional group is not a finished product and they will need to add another player with the ability to start before entering training camp.

L.A. was in the mix for Kyle Fuller, but the Broncos signed him on Saturday. The Chargers could still elect to sign a veteran like Adoree Jackson, A.J. Bouye, Malcolm Butler, Richard Sherman, Bashaud Breeland, among others.

Los Angeles, however, could have their eyes on the draft to upgrade the position. If the team chooses to pass on a left tackle in the first-round, they could be locked in on Patrick Surtain, Caleb Farley or Jaycee Horn.

Let’s say L.A. gets their franchise blindside blocker with pick No. 13, all the attention turns to the second day of the draft. Guys like Asante Samuel, Jr., Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Aaron Robinson, Trill Williams, Ifeatu Melifonwu could be on their radar.

The bottom line is that with strong defensive back play being a necessity in head coach Brandon Staley’s system, the Chargers need to add at least two more cornerbacks before the end of the offseason to piece together a formidable group.