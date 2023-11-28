State champs Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Washington each place two on Class AA all-state volleyball first team

Nov. 28—SIOUX FALLS — Harrisburg High School, which ran the table in a 31-0 season to claim the Class AA state championship for the second year in a row, placed two standouts on the Class AA all-state first team for 2023.

Eight players were selected to the first team, as determined by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association. All eight are first-time selections to the first team, while Malchow and Meister are all-state picks for the second year in a row after landing on the second team in 2022.

The selections included Harrisburg sophomore Gabi Zachariasen and junior Maggie Meister, Sioux Falls Washington senior Macie Malchow and junior Taryn Kirsch, Sioux Falls Lincoln senior Linnea Nesheim, Sioux Falls Jefferson senior Presly Pastian, Watertown junior Emery Thury and Sioux Falls O'Gorman junior Kyra Hermanson. Malchow and Meister are each repeat all-state selections from 2022, each making the second team last season.

Zachariasen, a 6-foot sophomore outside hitter, broke the Tigers' single-season kills record and finished with 529 kills and 238 digs to her name. At the Class AA state tournament, Zachariasen led the field with 70 kills in three matches, 23 more than the next closest hitter in three matches.

Meister, a 5-foot-7 junior libero, logged 530 digs and 40 aces. Meister moved over the 1,000-career-dig mark earlier this season. Meister has committed to play volleyball at South Dakota State in the 2025 graduating class.

Sioux Falls Washington finished second in the Class AA state tournament and posted two players on the Class AA all-state first team. Malchow, a 5-foot-10 senior setter, had 925 assists, 245 digs and 62 aces for the season. Malchow cleared 2,000 career assists earlier in the season. She has committed to play college volleyball at Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota.

Kirsch, a 5-foot-10 libero for the Warriors, posted 522 digs, 68 aces and 104 assists for the season, which included a 28-4 record for Washington. A member of the 2025 recruiting class, Kirsch has committed to play volleyball at Illinois and participated earlier this year in the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program.

For Sioux Falls Lincoln, the 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter Nesheim recorded 248 kills, a .304 hitting percentage, 45 aces and 223 digs in the Patriots' 15-12 season, which ended with a trip to the state tournament and a seventh-place finish.

Pastian, a 5-foot-6 senior setter for Jefferson, went over 2,000 career assists earlier this season, and logged the second-most set assists at the Class AA state tournament with 119 in three matches. For the season she had 798 assists and 217 digs. Pastian and the Cavaliers went 24-3 on the season and finished in third place in Class AA.

Watertown earned the No. 4 seed in the Class AA postseason and finished sixth at the state tournament thanks to the efforts of Thury, a 5-foot-8 junior outside hitter, who had 375 kills, 53 aces and 303 digs in a 27-7 season.

Hermanson, a 5-foot-10 junior setter, posted 614 assists, 119 kills and 189 digs for the Knights in their return to the state tournament and a fourth-place finish in Rapid City. She was also the team leader in hitting percentage at .289.

The Class AA second team included six seniors and an eighth-grader with Harrisburg setter Josalyn Samuels. The rest of the senior contingent included Sioux Falls Jefferson senior defensive specialist Cora Hokenstad, Yankton setter Camille McDermott, Aberdeen Central outside hitter Grace Kuch, Pierre middle hitter Reese Terwilliger, Spearfish middle hitter Maria Bouman and Huron senior setter Hamtyn Heinz.