State champs and football heroes: Vote for Peoria Journal Star high school athlete of the week

Carter Prina, Washington football

Washington's Carter Prina celebrates one of his sacks against Crete-Monee in the second half of their Class 6A second-round playoff game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 in Washington. The Panthers advanced with a 21-0 win.

The junior defensive end helped jumpstart the Washington defense during a 59-16 win over Chatham Glenwood in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Saturday. His interception and 23-yard return with 2:32 left in the opening quarter gave the Panthers a two-score lead. Eli Papis also added a defensive touchdown with his 43-yard fumble recovery in the third quarter. Washington (11-1) hosts East St. Louis (10-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.

Kade Lollar, Olympia football

Lollar scored a pair of touchdowns in a 56-30 loss to Roxana in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Saturday. The junior fullback scored from 29 yards out, making it an eight-point game with 7:08 left in the second quarter. He then added an 8-yard score in the second half. This was Oly's first back-to-back quarterfinal appearance in program history.

Tyla Mattson, Morton volleyball

Morton's Tyla Mattson sets the ball for a spike against Wheaton St. Francis in the second set of their Class 3A volleyball state semifinal Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

The senior setter took care of her hitters during last weekend's Class 3A state finals. She dished out 20 assists in the Friday semifinal, including Graci Junis getting 10 kills in a 26-24, 29-27 loss to eventual state champion Wheaton St. Francis. In the third-place match, Mattson handed out 22 assists and got 14 digs in a 26-24, 18-25, 26-24 loss to Chicago St. Ignatius. Carly Whitaker (17 kills) and Junis (14 kills) led the hitters.

Amelia Heinze, Washington girls swimming & diving

Heinze captured four medals at the Illinois High School Association state meet on Saturday. The junior set state finals records in winning the 50-yard freestyle (:30.63) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:31.74) athlete with disabilities races. She also took second in the 100-yard freestyle (1:11.12) and finished third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:45.85).

