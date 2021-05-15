State championships coming to DAMB

May 15—As the 2021 high school baseball season nears its end, David Allen Memorial Ballpark will be the site for the 5A and 6A state championship games on Saturday.

The 6 A matchup between Mustang and Jenks will kick things off at noon.

The Trojans will be coming into the game on the heels of a 3-1 win over Owasso, while Mustang is coming off a 4-2 win over Deer Creek.

Both teams were able to put together late runs to put them in a position to play in the championship game. Jenks fell in the second round of the regional tournament to Edmond Memorial, and then went on to knock off Enid and Edmond Memorial twice to advance to the state tournament. Mustang, coached by Joe Patterson (25-12) finished second in Class 6A-2 during the regular season, while Justin Timmerman-led Trojans (32-10) were fourth in Class 6A-3.

"They do all facets of the game well," Enid head coach Brad Gore said about the Trojans. "They pitch well and they play really good defense and they get timely hits. They just don't make many mistakes and play with a lot of confidence."

Enid faced Jenks three times this season, and lost all three including two losses in the regional tournament.

Gore said he expects it to be a good game between two quality programs.

"They both play hard so it ought to be an exciting game," Gore said.

The Broncos last won it all in 2017 in a 10-4 win over Westmoore, their first state title since 1982. The Trojans are looking for their first state title since 2002, the last of what would be a run of three titles in five years.

In the second game, Bishop Kelley takes on Carl Albert for the 5A state title at 3 p.m. Both teams are coming into the game with experience winning close games.

The Titans didn't have any trouble making it through the regional tournament, winning their three games by a combined 21 runs before running into their first road block in the first round of the state tournament against Collinsville.

Collinsville led the Titans 7-6 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning when Carl Albert's Houston Russell landed a two-RBI walk-off double to set up a matchup with Pryor in the state semifinals. Carl Albert defeated the Tigers 13-4 in a rematch of the 2019 state championship, an 11-0 win for Pryor.

Bishop Kelley (24-14) finished the season behind Pryor in the final Class 5A-4 standings, but had a good start to the postseason, winning 25-0, 8-1 and 10-1 in the regional tournament. There they knocked off Noble 2-0, before winning a tight one against Coweta in the state semifinals, 1-0 with the winning run coming in the top of the seventh inning.

Both programs are familiar with playing in the big game. The Comets are eyeing their seventh title in program history, having won their last in 2018.

The Titans will be making their 12th appearance in the championship game, and have won five, with all five coming in a seven year span from 2007-2014.

DAMB last hosted the state championship in 2015, a 6A game that saw Owasso downing Westmoore 9-8 in a come-from-behind victory. Even though his team didn't make the title game this year, Gore said he's glad his team is able to play in such nice facilities.

"That just shows you how nice we really have it in Enid," Gore said. "Everytime our kids get to step on that field it's pretty special.

"It's a good thing. We obviously wish we were playing in it, but it's a good event and its nice to have a stadium that can handle that."

