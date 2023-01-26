State Championship-winning quarterback to visit Auburn this weekend

Hugh Freeze and company are getting an early start in their recruiting efforts for this talented in-state quarterback.

Trent Seaborn, best known for leading in-state power Thompson High School to a state championship in 2022 as an eighth-grade quarterback, announced via Twitter that he is set to visit Auburn this weekend.

Seaborn went viral following Thompson’s 49-24 win over Auburn High School for the AHSAA Class 7A title on Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. In the game, he completed 12-of-14 passes for 207 yards and five touchdowns. His performance earned him MVP honors.

Since being put on the map, Seaborn has received offers from such programs as Arkansas, Samford, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Nebraska, and Hawaii among others. He has also taken a visit to Ole Miss since the state championship win.

Since he is a member of the 2027 class, he has yet to receive a ranking by 247Sports, On3, and Rivals. However, he has been called a sharp passer by QB Hit List.

He wastes very little time setting up while delivering darts in all directions. A sharp precision passer who works methodically as he picks apart a defense. Very good mobility within the pocket, able to create added space. He does a nice job seeking out opportunities downfield.

List

Defense by the Numbers: Top Tigers based on snap count

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire