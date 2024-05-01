State championship-winning coach to take over Mecklenburg County charter program

One of the greatest coaches in Mecklenburg County history is coming back to public schools.

After helping build state private school powers at Northside Christian and Carmel Christian, Joe Badgett has been named head boys’ basketball coach at Queens Grant Charter School in Mint Hill.

Queens Grant is an NCHSAA public school that plays in the Metro 1A conference. The team was 14-17 last season under head coach Greg Mangum.

Queens Grant has had winning records in five of the past six seasons.

Badgett, who was an assistant coach at Hampton University last season, hopes to continue his school’s winning ways.

Carmel Christians Khamani Wertz go over plays with Coach Joe Badgett Kelly Hood

“I spent this last year in college basketball,” he said. “I learned a lot. I thought I knew how things unfolded, but I learned a lot about the recruiting process and how it works. Really blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of a college staff for a year.”

Badgett, 58, grew up in Reidsville and played for the small school state power at Reidsville High. He played in college for the Charlotte 49ers.

In 2004, Badgett started coaching middle school at Queens Grant. After four years, he took over the varsity program at a then-new high school.

Carmel Christian Head Coach Joe Badgett embraces senior Captain’s Donovan Gregory (left) and Myles Pierre (right). Jonathan Aguallo/Special to the Observer

From 2008-10, the Stallions were 43-9.

Badgett left to join his former college teammate, Byron Dinkins, at Northside Christian School.

From 2010-16, with Badgett as his chief assistant, Dinkins led Northside Christian to a 165-20 record, six regular-season and six conference tournament championships, plus three NCISAA 2A state championships in six finals appearances.

In two years at Carmel Christian, Dinkins was 45-10 with another 2A state title.

When Dinkins left Carmel for an college assistant’s job at Charlotte after the 2017-18 season, Badgett took over the head job.

In five seasons, from 2018-19 to 2022-23, Badgett was 131-18 as head coach at Carmel Christian. His teams won two NCISAA 4A state titles and finished second twice. Overall, Badgett is 172-27 as a head coach. He was The Observer’s regional coach of the year in 2019 and was recently named of the top eight coaches from Charlotte in the past 40 years.

Carmel Christian’s Jaeden Mustaf, center, drives between two Providence Day defenders to the basket during first half action in the NCISAA state semifinal on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Carmel Christian defeated Providence Day 72-55. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

As an assistant or head coach, Badgett’s high school teams have reached the state championship round in 12 of the past 13 years. He’s coached 76 college players, including three who will be in the ACC next season: Cade Tyson (UNC), Jaeden Mustaf (Georgia Tech) and Ben Burnham (Virginia Tech).

Badgett said he hopes to build the same type of winning program at Queens Grant that he’s enjoyed at the private schools.

Queens Grant is building a new on-campus gym that will open next year, and Badgett — who had previously been on the Queens Grant Board of Directors — will be on campus with a job in the athletic department.

“I’m super-excited about the opportunity,” he said. “We want to help kids. That’s what the program has been doing, and we want to continue that. I’ve always wanted to finish my coaching career (at Queens Grant). The new building is going to be phenomenal. It’ll be a state-of-the-art facility. The timing worked out to do it now and get the program in place.”