State championship MVPs and title game stars: Vote for the football athlete of the week

It's time to vote one more time for high school football players who made a splash during the TSSAA state football championship games this past week.

Here are this week's candidates for the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries football athlete of the week in the Nashville area.

Isaiah Groves, East Robertson: The three-star running back eclipsed 3,000 yards rushing this season after running for 112 yards on 23 carries and a TD in East Robertson's 13-7 loss to Riverside in the Class 2A state championship game last Saturday.

Duane Morris, Oakland: Morris a four-star 2025 athlete finished with 94 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown in the Patriots upset loss to Houston, 24-9,in the Class 6A state title game on Saturday.

Zeion Simpson-Smith, Pearl-Cohn: Simpson-Smith was named the 4A championship game MVP after running for 181 yards and two touchdowns as Pearl-Cohn snapped a 26-year championship drought by beating Upperman, 36-27, on Saturday.

Tennessean Athlete of the Week

Brenden Anes, Page: Anes had six tackles, one for a loss and an interception in Page's 24-19 loss to Knoxville West in the Class 5A championship last Friday.

Crews Law, CPA: The North Carolina commit was named the Division II-AA championship game MVP after running for 121 yards and a 73-yard TD in the first quarter. He also finished with nine tackles on defense as CPA beat Boyd Buchanan in the state championship last Thursday.

Kelan Anderson, East Nashville: Anderson ran for 258 yards that included setting a state championship record, 99-yard TD run, in the Eagles' Class 3A state championship loss to Alcoa last Friday. He had two touchdowns that day.

Jonathan Palmer, Page: Palmer ran for 75 yards and threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns in Page's 5A title game loss to Knoxville West last Friday.

Eli Wilson, MTCS: Wilson, named game MVP, ran for 197 yards and a touchdown, scooped up a fumble and ran it back 28 yards for another TD and had an interception as MTCS captured the program's first state title, beating Friendship Christian, 28-13, in the Division II-A title game last Thursday.

Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian: Wolcott rushed for 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss to MTCS last Thursday.

Bronzden Chaffin, Upperman: The Bees quarterback rushed for 48 yards and threw for 76 yards with two touchdowns in Upperman's loss to Pearl-Cohn.

The poll will close at noon on Thursday. Vote now and the winner will be announced Thursday afternoon. Click on the image below to make your pick.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vote for the La-Z-Boy Furniture football player of the week for Nov. 30-Dec. 2