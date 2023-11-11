'State championship-caliber' Perkins ends West Holmes' playoff run

MARION — The top-ranked Perkins Pirates lived up to their billing, taking it to West Holmes right from the start and bringing the Knights fine season to an end 38-21 in the Div. IV, Region 14 semifinal Friday at Harding Field in Marion.

Displaying a versatile attack through the air and a solid ground game, undefeated Perkins struck first, then hung on for a thrilling ride to advance to the regional finals next Friday against defending state champion Glenville. The Knights bow out at 10-3.

"That's a fantastic football team, state-championship caliber," West Holmes coach Zach Gardner said of the Pirates. "But our kids came out and fought, and I'm just so proud. It wouldn't be a West Holmes football game if we didn't face some adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darren (Gallion)."

The junior offensive lineman was injured late in the first half.

Quarterback County: How West Holmes has produced some of Ohio's top prep QBs

"They really controlled the ball," Gardner continued. "They are well-coached, and they have some athletes. They're a fantastic football team."

The Pirates showed how fantastic they are, converting an onside kick on the game's opening play and taking advantage of that opportunity right away. Perkins promptly marched 50 yards in 10 plays, with Isaac Bunts busting it in from 10 yards out for an early lead.

West Holmes answered, going 61 yards in four plays, with Morgan Smith carrying it home for six from the nine. Alex Pringle hit the first of three PATs to tie things up at 7-7 at 7:20 of the first period.

The Pirates sailed right back down the field on the ensuing possession, mixing in runs from Bunts and passes from Logan Lesch, who finished off the drive with a 10-yard scoring strike to Kaiden Nixon for a 14-7 advantage with 4:26 to play in the opening period. The Pirates All-Ohio quarterback Lesch threw for 240 yards, while Bunts churned out 153 yards on 40 carries.

Nate Fair prepares for a hit after hauling in a pass from Morgan Smith.

The Knights were stuffed on their second drive, and Perkins partially blocked a Maltarich punt, setting up shop at the West Holmes 35. Six plays later Normington Slay kicked a 29-yard field goal and the Pirates led 17-7.

Two plays later Smith found Nate Fair all alone behind the Pirates defense for a 69-yard touchdown to trim the lead to 17-14.

Undaunted, Perkins responded, going 65 yards in eight plays. Lesch connected with Braylon Collier on a 14-yard touchdown toss to take a 24-14 lead midway through second quarter.

After the teams traded punts, the Knights marched 69 yards in 13 plays, scoring on a fourth-down and 10 play, on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Maltarich with 33 seconds remaining in the first half to trim the lead to 24-21.

The senior wrapped up his brilliant career catching five passes for 58 yards, running a couple times, and even completing a pair of passes to Smith.

"Week by week we had to fight. Nothing was handed to us, that's for sure," Maltarich said. "We fought for everything this year. That put a little grit in us. Tonight was one of the closest games they had, and I think that's huge. They're No. 1 in the state in D-IV. They had speed and size everywhere, but we came out and competed with them. The grit and the fight we had was special."

The Knights briefly dodged a bullet to open the second half, when Brady Legando returned an onside kick attempt to the West Holmes 11-yard line, but Lynn Cline picked off a Lesch pass in the end zone and was brought down at the 4.

West Holmes punted, and the Pirates returned it to the 35-yard line of the Knights, from where it took nine plays to take a 31-21 lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass to Nixon.

After a three-and-out by the Knights, Perkins delivered the knockout punch with a 10-play, 66-yard drive, capped off by a Bunts 2-yard plunge for a 38-21 advantage at 9:14 of the fourth quarter.

The Knights put together another drive, but came up empty at the Perkins 10.

"We just didn't make plays when we needed to and they did," Gardner added. "When you're competing at this level, it comes down to making plays."

Smith tried for the Knights, throwing for 155 yards on 11-of-18, while rushing 14 times for 136 yards.

"I don't know if you noticed, but he took hit after hit after hit, which showed his grit," Maltarich said of the record-setting junior quarterback of the Knights. "He's the quarterback and the leader of the offense, and when you got somebody who gets right back up after getting smacked, that sets an example for the rest of the guys; that's pretty special."

Gardner tipped his hat to the seniors on the West Holmes squad.

"This is probably the winningest football class in West Holmes history," Gardner said of his seniors. "They made it four times to the regional semis. That's a program that's accomplished a lot, and those seniors were a huge part of that. They were one of the best groups to coach, and they're all going to do successful things in life, no doubt about that."

Nate Fair, one of those seniors, said he is proud of his teammates.

"I love everybody on this team," he said. "We've had a great run. Perkins was a great team. We played them well up until halftime, but then we couldn't quite get things going. We tried our best but came up a little short."

"It wasn't the outcome we wanted, we all banded together," added senior Jack Marmet. "I'm proud of the younger men and the seniors we were with and how they fought to the end. We didn't know they were this fast. It was just another level of ball."

The coach noted that the success the Knights have enjoyed the last few seasons is a product of the culture the has been created at West Holmes.

"I'm sure there will be questions about how we're going to replace this or replace that, but we've shown that we're able to do that. We're very excited about the pieces we have coming back, and I'm sure we're going to have some young guys step up. This off-season in the weight room is important."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: OHSAA Playoffs: Perkins stops West Holmes in Region 14 semis