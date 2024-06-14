State Champions: Windham dominates Winnacunnet for 2nd title in program history

NASHUA – Jordyn O’Boyle never could have expected this just 14 months ago when she took over the Windham High girls lacrosse program.

Just under one year removed from graduating from college when she took the job with the Jaguars, O’Boyle knew she wasn’t in for an easy run.

In her second season with the Jaguars, the young coach can already add a major accolade to her list of achievements: 2024 State Champions.

On June 4 in the New Hampshire Division 2 Girls Lacrosse State Finals at Stellos Stadium in Nashua, No. 2 Windham dominated in all facets from the opening face-off, defeating No. 1 Winnacunnet, 10-6.

The victory marks the Jaguars second championship in program history, the first coming in 2015.

“I knew right from day one that these girls wanted this, they wanted to make it back to that moment,” said O’Boyle. “They knew to stay composed, they knew it would be one of the hardest games they will play in, and they excelled today.”

The first quarter began with a high-powered onslaught offensively from the Jaguars, with three straight goals from captains.

Chloe Hall started things off with a score, before fellow senior Sophia Ponzini scored back-to-back goals. The quick 3-0 lead forced Winnacunnet to call a timeout just a few minutes in.

However, the Warriors weren’t going anywhere.

Sky Mace, who will be playing at the University of Vermont after graduation, opened the scoring for Winnacunet. Just three minutes later, Elly Emory was able to find the back of the net, as Windham’s lead was cut to just one at the end of the first quarter.

With the one goal lead, the Jaguars knew it was time to bring it into an extra gear.

Scoring back-to-back goals to begin the quarter, Hall led the Jaguars for five straight scores, as Windham took an 8-2 lead.

Ponzini and Hall were both able to score hat tricks in the first half, leaving their mark in the title game.

However, a Winnacunnet goal sent us to halftime with the Jaguars leading by five.

Both sides split goals in the third, as the Jaguars stayed strong defensively, despite Winnacunet having offensive possession for a majority of the quarter.

Despite the five goal lead heading into the final frame, O’Boyle knew the Warriors were going to give Windham everything they could, and she was right.

Ponzini was able to score her fifth goal of the contest early in the quarter, but Winnacunet was able to storm back for two goals, before the Jaguars ran out the clock.

“In the last four years, we’ve either lost in the semis or quarters, we’ve never made it this far,” said Ponzini. “Not only was it our goal to make it to the finals, but to win was just the cherry on top.”

“This is a dream come true of mine,” added O’Boyle. “Really a dream come true.”

