State champions Warrenton dominate all-league baseball selections

Fresh off their first state title in 30 years, Warrenton High School baseball saw seven players make the 2024 3A Special District all-league baseball team. The Warriors, along with league foe Banks, led the way with seven selections while Valley Catholic and Horizon Christian came home with six.

League champions: Warrenton

State champions: Warrenton

Most valuable player: Tyson McGrorty, Warrenton

Coach of the year: Lennie Wolfe, Warrenton

Sportsmanship: Corbett High School

First team

Tyson McGrorty/Warrenton

Wyatt Hesselman/Banks

Talon McGrorty/Warrenton

Ashton Crossen/Banks

Justin Walters/Banks

Trevor Yee/Valley Catholic

Blake Jewett/Banks

Mac Garrett/Corbett

Joey Bergh/Horizon Christian

Elliot Bielefeld/Valley Catholic

Ryder Sturgell/Warrrenton

Anthony Allen/Neah-Kah-Nie

Second team

Lane Gilbert/Banks

Justin Lulay/Valley Catholic

Dalton Long/Horizon Christian

Kade Long/Banks

Hunter Gutenberger/Rainier

Grant Sumner- Horizon Christian

Brayden Greenawald/Warrenton

Odin Wilson/Warrenton

Lincoln Merrill/Corbett

Kris Radosavljevic/Valley Catholic

Brandon Yee/Valley Catholic

Nate Kagen/Catlin Gabel

Honorable mention

Jackson Vandomelen/Banks

Nico Howlett/Catlin Gabel

Ben Halvorson/Catlin Gabel

Jeffery Johnson/Corbett

Turner Van Hee/Corbett

Bryton Massingill/Horizon Christian

Shane Sullivan/Horizon Christian

Drew Bergh/Horizon Christian

Ethan Hanson/ Neah-Kah-Nie

Peyton Setzer/Rainier

Jordan Baumgartner/Valley Catholic

Will Erickson/Valley Catholic

Cam’Ron Daniels/Warrenton

Blake Tingstrom/Warrenton