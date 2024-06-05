State champions Warrenton dominate all-league baseball selections
Fresh off their first state title in 30 years, Warrenton High School baseball saw seven players make the 2024 3A Special District all-league baseball team. The Warriors, along with league foe Banks, led the way with seven selections while Valley Catholic and Horizon Christian came home with six.
League champions: Warrenton
State champions: Warrenton
Most valuable player: Tyson McGrorty, Warrenton
Coach of the year: Lennie Wolfe, Warrenton
Sportsmanship: Corbett High School
First team
Tyson McGrorty/Warrenton
Wyatt Hesselman/Banks
Talon McGrorty/Warrenton
Ashton Crossen/Banks
Justin Walters/Banks
Trevor Yee/Valley Catholic
Blake Jewett/Banks
Mac Garrett/Corbett
Joey Bergh/Horizon Christian
Elliot Bielefeld/Valley Catholic
Ryder Sturgell/Warrrenton
Anthony Allen/Neah-Kah-Nie
Second team
Lane Gilbert/Banks
Justin Lulay/Valley Catholic
Dalton Long/Horizon Christian
Kade Long/Banks
Hunter Gutenberger/Rainier
Grant Sumner- Horizon Christian
Brayden Greenawald/Warrenton
Odin Wilson/Warrenton
Lincoln Merrill/Corbett
Kris Radosavljevic/Valley Catholic
Brandon Yee/Valley Catholic
Nate Kagen/Catlin Gabel
Honorable mention
Jackson Vandomelen/Banks
Nico Howlett/Catlin Gabel
Ben Halvorson/Catlin Gabel
Jeffery Johnson/Corbett
Turner Van Hee/Corbett
Bryton Massingill/Horizon Christian
Shane Sullivan/Horizon Christian
Drew Bergh/Horizon Christian
Ethan Hanson/ Neah-Kah-Nie
Peyton Setzer/Rainier
Jordan Baumgartner/Valley Catholic
Will Erickson/Valley Catholic
Cam’Ron Daniels/Warrenton
Blake Tingstrom/Warrenton