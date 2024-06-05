Advertisement

State champions Warrenton dominate all-league baseball selections

paul matli, the daily astorian, ore.
·1 min read

Fresh off their first state title in 30 years, Warrenton High School baseball saw seven players make the 2024 3A Special District all-league baseball team. The Warriors, along with league foe Banks, led the way with seven selections while Valley Catholic and Horizon Christian came home with six.

League champions: Warrenton

State champions: Warrenton

Most valuable player: Tyson McGrorty, Warrenton

Coach of the year: Lennie Wolfe, Warrenton

Sportsmanship: Corbett High School

First team

Tyson McGrorty/Warrenton

Wyatt Hesselman/Banks

Talon McGrorty/Warrenton

Ashton Crossen/Banks

Justin Walters/Banks

Trevor Yee/Valley Catholic

Blake Jewett/Banks

Mac Garrett/Corbett

Joey Bergh/Horizon Christian

Elliot Bielefeld/Valley Catholic

Ryder Sturgell/Warrrenton

Anthony Allen/Neah-Kah-Nie

Second team

Lane Gilbert/Banks

Justin Lulay/Valley Catholic

Dalton Long/Horizon Christian

Kade Long/Banks

Hunter Gutenberger/Rainier

Grant Sumner- Horizon Christian

Brayden Greenawald/Warrenton

Odin Wilson/Warrenton

Lincoln Merrill/Corbett

Kris Radosavljevic/Valley Catholic

Brandon Yee/Valley Catholic

Nate Kagen/Catlin Gabel

Honorable mention

Jackson Vandomelen/Banks

Nico Howlett/Catlin Gabel

Ben Halvorson/Catlin Gabel

Jeffery Johnson/Corbett

Turner Van Hee/Corbett

Bryton Massingill/Horizon Christian

Shane Sullivan/Horizon Christian

Drew Bergh/Horizon Christian

Ethan Hanson/ Neah-Kah-Nie

Peyton Setzer/Rainier

Jordan Baumgartner/Valley Catholic

Will Erickson/Valley Catholic

Cam’Ron Daniels/Warrenton

Blake Tingstrom/Warrenton