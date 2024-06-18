From state champ to national champs: Cocoa 4-star 2026 QB Brady Hart commits to Michigan

Brady Hart is going from the state champions to the national champs.

Cocoa's junior quarterback announced his commitment to the University of Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Hart is the nation's No. 7 quarterback in the 2026 class on the 247Sports composite rankings. He also ranked as the No. 15 player in the state and the No. 92 overall recruit in the nation.

More: Recruiting: 5 questions with Cocoa star edge rusher Javion Hilson

Hart had a breakout season in 2023, when he helped lead the Tigers to their second consecutive Class 2S state title. Despite playing one of the toughest schedules in the state, Hart completed 288 of 437 passes (65.9 completion percentage) for 3,759 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Brady Hart of Cocoa passes over Hunter Zirkle of Booker in the FHSAA football Class 2S state semifinal Friday, December 1, 2023.

Hart already had a handful of offers heading into his sophomore season, but emerged as a top-tier recruit after back-to-back elite performances against Venice and St. Thomas Aquinas in Weeks 2 and 3. He was 26 of 33 for 408 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-21 win against Venice, the Class 4S state runner-up. Hart followed that with by completing 35 of 50 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns in a controversial 37-36 loss at Aquinas, the Class 3M champion.

Hart also had offers from Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State and many others.

He becomes the latest in Florida's elite 2026 quarterbacks class to announce their college decision.

Plantation-American Heritage's Dia Bell committed to Texas on Monday. On June 1, Lake Mary's Noah Grubbs committed to Notre Dame and Jesuit's Will Griffin committed to Florida.

Hart's commitment also signals Michigan's penchant for getting quarterbacks from the Sunshine State. Bishop Verot senior Carter Smith committed to the Wolverines last fall. JJ McCarthy, who led Michigan to the 2023 national championship, played at IMG.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Michigan returns to Florida for QB, lands Cocoa 4-star Brady Hart