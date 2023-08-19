State and Cape and Islands League champions and more: 2023 Track and Field All-Scholastics.

The 2023 Track and Field season on Cape Cod was one that was filled with plenty of individual success.

From a team perspective, the Nauset Warriors won the Cape and Islands League title, edging out the Dennis-Yarmouth Dolphins, who also had a fantastic season.

The Cape had multiple representatives from across the area at the MIAA State Championship meets. Across all divisions, and disciplines, the area's best had a strong showing at the statwide level.

Nauset and D-Y led the way with the most All-Stars on this team, but plenty of schools are represented.

Here are the 2023 Boys Track All-Scholastics.

Damian Bebber, Nauset

Bebber took first place at the MIAA Divison 4 State Championship Meet in the 400m with a time of 49.35. He also was a member of the Warriors 4x100m relay that took fifth in the State.

Isaiah Robinson, Nauset

Robinson's favorite moment of the season came was, "competing in the south decathlon. It took a lot of work to prepare for and was very rewarding because I got to do many new events and I placed." He won the Cape and Islands League Championship in the triple jump (39-11). He also plays football and basketball.

Adian Brown, Nauset

Brown won the Cape and Islands League Championship in the 110m hurdles for the Warriors, qualifying for the State Championship in the process. His favorite moment of the season came when he set his PR with a 15.07 that earned him second in the State. He also plays soccer for Nauset.

Will Crowell, Nauset

Crowell was a two-time Cape and Islands League Champion this spring for the Warriors. He took the individual title in the 800m, and was also a member of the 4x800 that won the league.

Logan Wills, Mashpee

Willis said his favorite moment of the season was "running an 11.3 100m that qualified me for states in a meet at home and immediately having to go to an Honor Society induction after, still sweating." He also plays football, and is a member of the National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society.

Walter Mayo, Dennis-Yarmouth

Mayo took home the Cape and Island's League Championship in the high jump with a mark of 6-0. He said his favorite moment of the season came during that league title win when he, "cracked a bone in my ankle and I still won the league." He jumped the same height at the State Finals, and took fifth.

Duante Ambersley, Dennis-Yarmouth

Ambersley was the league champion in the long jump with a 19-08, but also qualified for State's in both the 110m hurdles, and the 400m hurdles. At the MIAA Division 5 State Championships, he took second in the 400m hurdles (58.54), and seventh in the 110m hurdles (15.69). His favorite moment of the season was setting personal records in the long jump, is a member of the robotics club, and he will be attending Cape Cod Community College in the fall.

Griffin Pratt, Dennis-Yarmouth

Pratt won the Cape and Islands League title for the discus throw by an impressive margin. His 134-02 was almost 14 longer than the second-place finisher. He also took another podium, finishing second in the shot put. He took third in the State at the Finals in discus with a 137-11.

In this May 2023 photo, Casey Holland of Barnstable leads the field against Falmouth in the 110 high hurdles.

Casey Holland, Barnstable

Holland ran a 59.28 in the 100m hurdles to claim the Cape and Islands League Championship, and finished fourth in the 400m dash. At the MIAA Division 2 State Championships, Holland finished 18th with a 53.46.

Michael Nossek, Sturgis

Nossek took the Cape and Islands League title after running a 22.68. He also ran one of the legs in Sturgis' title winning 4x100 team. At the MIAA DIvision 5 State Finals, he ran a 23.32 in the 200m, finishing seventh.

Shane Stanghellini, Sturgis

One of the best distance runners in the area, Stanghellini cruised the Cape and Island's League title after running a 4:37. He qualified for the state finals in both that event, and the two mile, with his best finish coming in the two-mile (9:50.39, 9th).

Adam Ferreira, Sandwich

Ferreira's 138-03 in the javelin toss, was enough to secure him the Cape and Islands League title. He also finished second in the high jump, qualifying for the MIAA Division 5 State Finals in both events. He placed 17th with a 134-06 at the State Finals.

Alique Brown, Monomoy

Alique Brown was only an eighth grader this spring, but that didn't stop him from winning both the State and Cape and Islands League championship in the 100m. His 11.03 earned him the state title, which shaved just over half a second off of his league title wining time (11.58).

In this April 2023 photo, Henry Gartner of Falmouth track closes in on the finish of the 800 against Barnstable.

Henry Gartner, Falmouth

Gartner finishes his senior season as one of the best distance runners on Cape Cod in recent memory. He finished with a Cape and Islands League title in the two-mile (9:48), and placed second in the same event at the MIAA Division 3 State Championships (9:26.53).

Jackson Mahoney, Falmouth

Mahoney clinched the Cape and Islands League title in the shot put with a 44.4.

Tyler Wright, Cape Tech

Wright was the star of the Crusaders first track and field season in nearly two decades. He finished undefeated in dual meets, and his mile time (4:50) was fourth in the state for small vocational schools.

Peter Scannell, Bourne.

Scannell said his favorite memory of the season was setting a personal best in the mile, a 5:10. He also plays basketball, and is a member of the Student Council.

