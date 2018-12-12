State of the Bulls summed up nicely by bus mishap

The Bulls can’t even get a bus ride right. (Getty)

Things are ugly in Chicago right now.

The Bulls are losing at a ridiculous pace. And they’re losing badly when they do.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The players appear to hate head coach Jim Boylen, who replaced Fred Hoiberg last week because the team was terrible.

Trouble with the bus

Now the Bulls, on the heels of back-to-back double-digit losses (one of them by 56!) and a quashed player rebellion, are in Mexico City to play the Orlando Magic Thursday.

The trip got off to an ominous start. Check out the team bus running into a curb at the team hotel Tuesday.

The first 8 seconds of this video is a pretty great metaphor for the Bulls right now 😬 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/8ot9T6ZGLZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 12, 2018





While the small collision generally wouldn’t attract that much attention, in the context of 2018-19 season, it’s just another thing the Bulls can’t get right.

Related NBA video on Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Fired Packers coach makes puzzling Rodgers comment

• RB Bell celebrates Steelers’ shocking loss to Raiders

• Was this key play in ‘MNF’ game actually illegal?

• Emotional final meeting for Wade and LeBron

