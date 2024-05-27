State Boys Track and Field: Tumwater storms up leaderboard to nab team trophy

May 26—As Tumwater High School's Dane Iversen left the shot put ring after his three preliminary throws, he was actively distraught.

"I felt like a mess," the senior admitted. "Just trying to get the ball out really fast, wasn't using my technique."

So head coach Jordan Stray, a throws specialist, went over and attempted to console Iversen before the final three throws of his prep career.

"Dane is a thinker; the body becomes a little robotic sometimes," Stray said. "I simply said get across the ring as fast as you can and get the shot put out as fast as you can. You know how far it goes when you hear it."

He heard it loud and clear.

Iversen uncorked a lifetime best throw on the last one of the season, firing the shot 56 feet, 11.25 inches to finish as the Class 2A runner-up for his first career state medal.

"Just cool down, realize I'm having fun," Iversen said. "My dad came up to me and said 'I (have) nothing to lose.' It was nice to get a 56."

That effort plus more allowed the T-Birds to nab a fourth place finish in the team race with 37 points and leave Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma with their first team trophy in five years.

Malijah Tucker nabbed fourth in the shot put and Aaron Paul went for the win in high jump, by passing 6-5 to have three attempts at 6-6, but missed all three to finish third.

"They worked their butts off," Stray said. "That motivation factor, it comes down to wanting to compete and a lot of them did that."

Both of Tumwater's relays finished in the top-eight as did Josh Schlecht in the open 400. What Stray felt what keyed the trophy was Reid Crumley finishing fifth in the 300 hurdles in 40.86 seconds, a new lifetime best.

"All season, he knew 300 was his jam," Stray said. "That was a huge start for bonus points."

Iversen and relay stalwart Reis Howell depart, but the rest of the group is expected to be back next fall.

Iversen will continue throwing as he heads to Washington State University as a walk-on on its men's track program.

It is very exciting, definitely unexpected," Iversen said. "Weird feeling having track come first (over football)."

Lucas Hoff capped his prep career at W.F. West with a fifth place finish in the high jump. He leaves the Bearcats' program as one of the best field event athletes and four career state medals, three this weekend.