ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL: Good Hope's Malin garners 2nd-team status; Addison's Wilkins named honorable mention

Mar. 28—Good Hope's Tanner Malin earned a second-team spot in Class 4A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its 2020-21 All-State boys basketball teams on Sunday.

Addison's Logan Wilkins, meanwhile, was named an honorable mention in 2A.

The All-State basketball teams are decided by the ASWA's prep committee, which chooses from a list of tremendous athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the selection process.

Players of the Year will be announced April 3 (girls) and April 4 (boys).

The Super 5 teams will be released April 8, and Miss Basketball (April 10) and Mr. Basketball (April 11) announcements will follow shortly afterward.

See below for capsules on local basketball players spotlighted by the ASWA, as well as complete All-State boys basketball teams.

------

Name: Tanner Malin

School: Good Hope

Year: Junior

Class: Class 4A

All-State Status: Second Team

Highlights: Averaged 19.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game ... Had 107 steals and six blocks ... All-Area ... All-County ... The Times' All-Area Player of the Year ... Led team in scoring in 22 of 31 games.

Coach Speak: "When your best players set the tone as your team's hardest workers, it's huge for your program. Cole Maddox the past few years and now Tanner this year are great examples of that. Tanner is absolutely obsessed with becoming the best he can be, and he never misses an opportunity to get better. I'm extremely proud of Tanner, and I'm thankful that he sets an example for our young guys to look at and see what it takes to be great. I also love the fact that he knows he can be even better and is already hard at work preparing for his football and basketball seasons next year. Guys like Tanner make coaching fun." — Good Hope's Drew Adams

------

Name: Logan Wilkins

School: Addison

Year: Senior

Class: Class 2A

All-State Status: Honorable Mention

Highlights: Averaged 18.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game ... Had 62 steals and 29 blocks ... All-Area ... All-County ... Program's all-time leading scorer ... Coastal Alabama signee.

Coach Speak: "Logan was a joy to coach this past year. We played a brutal schedule, and he battled and battled night after night. All-time leading scorer here at Addison and first boy to sign a basketball scholarship here at the school — and he earned it all. He's been a consistent gym rat, he's worked for everything he's gotten, and he's nowhere near cracking his potential. The sky is truly the limit for him." — Addison's Ben Mastin

------

CLASS 7A BOYS

First Team

DJ Fairley, Hoover, Sr., G, 6-2

Luke Guyette, Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-2

Quentin Hayes, Enterprise, Jr., G, 6-1

Riley Leonard, Fairhope, Sr., F, 6-4

Noah Young, Oak Mountain, Sr., G-F, 6-5

Second Team

Cam Crawford, Spain Park, Sr., G, 6-4

Hunter Ivy, Fairhope, Jr., F, 6-3

Calen Lightford, Sparkman, Jr., G, 5-11

Win Miller, Vestavia Hills, So., G, 6-3

Will Shaver, Oak Mountain, Jr., C, 6-11

Third Team

Trinity Bell, Albertville, Sr., F, 6-7

Bryson Hall, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., F, 6-7

Tommie Law, Mary Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-3

Jalen Jackson, Bob Jones, Sr., G, 6-1

Elijah Terry, Enterprise, Jr., G-F, 6-5

Honorable Mention

Jayden Buckley, Auburn, Jr., G, 5-11

Donovan Pearman, Smiths Station, Sr., G, 5-9

Labaron Philon, Baker, Fr., G, 6-1

Le'Tarion White, Jeff Davis, Sr., F, 6-4

Coach of the Year

Chris Love, Oak Mountain

------

CLASS 6A BOYS

First Team

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen, Jr., F, 6-6

BJ Harris, Scottsboro, Sr., G, 5-9

Rylan Houck, Oxford, Jr., F, 6-5

Brody Peebles, Hartselle, Sr., G, 6-2

Rayven Turner, Mountain Brook, Sr., F-G, 6-6

Second Team

Kolby Horace, Spanish Fort, Jr., G, 6-2

Jo Jo James, Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-0

Josh Paige, Eufaula, Jr., G, 6-4

RayQuan Taylor, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-10

Kelvon Townsend, Woodlawn, Sr., F, 6-4

Third Team

Jalon Chapman, Buckhorn, Sr., C, 6-5

Colby McAllister, Spanish Fort, Jr., F, 6-3

Justin Moore, Oxford, Sr., G, 6-3

Vincent Reeves Jr., Shades Valley, Sr., G-F, 6-4

Rodarius Thomas, Eufaula, Sr., F, 6-3

Honorable Mention

Bo Barber, Mountain Brook, Sr., G, 5-9

Tyre Patterson, Athens, Sr., G, 6-2

Jacquez Trammell, Valley, Sr., G-F, 6-4

Greedy Williams, Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-3

Coach of the Year

Tyler Davis, Mountain Brook

------

CLASS 5A BOYS

First Team

Kaleb Brown, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-5

Keshwawn Murphy, Ramsay, Sr., F, 6-11

Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley, Jr., G, 6-4

Dawson Sarblah, Greenville, Sr., G-F, 6-6

Landan Williams, Alexandria, Sr., C, 6-6

Second Team

Jordan Chatman, Center Point, Sr., G-F, 6-5

Jamicah Humphrey, Tallassee, Sr., G, 5-10

Christian Lewis, Pleasant Grove, Sr., F, 6-4

Crews Proctor, Sylacauga, Sr., G, 6-2

Akeives Shorts, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-11

Third Team

Patrick Burke, Headland, Jr., G, 6-1

Taye Fields, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-3

Jarvis Moss, Selma, Sr., G, 6-1

Harrison Wallace, Pike Road, Sr., G, 6-2

D'Anthony Walton, Alexandria, Jr., G, 6-4

Honorable Mention

Chandler Dyas, Russellville, Sr., G, 6-3

Keontae Funderburg, Talladega, Sr., F, 6-1

Brian Garrett, Lincoln, Sr., G, 6-0

Taevon Goode, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 6-4

Coach of the Year

Greg Brown, Lee-Huntsville

------

CLASS 4A BOYS

First Team

Brody Baker, White Plains, Sr., F, 6-5

Jordan Bell, Williamson, Sr., F, 6-4

Malcolm Carlisle, Anniston, Sr., G, 6-3

Jailen Fluellen, BTW-Tuskegee, Sr., G, 5-11

Antonio Kite, Anniston, Jr., G, 6-2

Second Team

River Helms, West Limestone, Sr., F, 6-4

Tanner Malin, Good Hope, Jr., G, 6-0

Keshaun Martin, Dale Co., Sr., G, 5-11

Kyler Murks, Brooks, Jr., G, 5-11

Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co., Jr., F, 6-7

Third Team

Dee Ellis, Dallas Co., Sr., G, 5-10

Devontae Harris, Vigor, Sr., G, 6-0

Andrew Johnson, BTW-Tuskegee, Sr., F, 6-3

Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville, So., G, 6-4

Carson Muse, West Morgan, So., F, 6-6

Honorable Mention

Marquez McKnight, Ashford, Sr., F, 6-0

Kenton Steele, Hamilton, Sr., F, 6-6

Hudson Thrasher, American Christian, Sr., G, 6-3

Robert Woodyard, Williamson, Jr., F, 6-2

Coach of the Year

Torry Brown, Anniston

------

CLASS 3A BOYS

First Team

Parker Godwin, Fyffe, Sr., G, 6-2

D.J. Jamerson, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-5

Cole Millican, Plainview, Jr., G, 6-2

Alex Odam, Piedmont, So., G, 6-2

Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill, So., F, 6-6

Second Team

Joshua Ballew, Pleasant Valley, Sr., G, 6-1

Brody Dalton, Fyffe, Sr., C, 6-6

Erik Matthews, Opp, Sr., G, 6-6

Jamarion Ryans, Hale Co., Jr., G, 5-11

Chance Spears, Mobile Christian, Sr., G, 6-0

Third Team

Logan Feltman, Winfield, Jr., F, 6-10

Eric Fuqua, Lauderdale Co., Jr., G, 5-11

Jaylen Nobles, Slocomb, Jr., G, 6-1

Luke Smith, Plainview, So., G, 6-4

Devontae White, Wicksburg, Jr., G, 6-2

Honorable Mention

Micah Johnson, Fyffe, Sr., F, 6-4

K.J. Melson, Danville, Sr., G, 6-1

Trey Pesnell, Ohatchee, Sr., G, 5-11

Tae Spears, Southside-Selma, Jr., G, 6-0

Coach of the Year

Neal Thrash, Fyffe

------

CLASS 2A BOYS

First Team

Dre Burroughs, Clarke Co., Sr., G, 5-10

J.D. Davison, Calhoun, Sr., G, 6-3

Kintavious Dozier, Lanett, Sr., G, 6-0

Damariee Jones, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-4

Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher, Sr., G, 6-4

Second Team

Ridge Harrison, Hatton, Sr., G, 6-3

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co., Jr., G, 6-2

Weston Kirk, Spring Garden, Sr., G-F, 6-2

Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G-F, 6-3

Cade Phillips, Westbrook Christian, So., F, 6-8

Third Team

Travaunta Abner, Lanett, Sr., F, 6-2

Raymon Bryant, Cottonwood, Jr., G, 6-2

Anthony Johnson, Midfield, Jr., G, 6-3

Luke Maples, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G, 5-9

Garyn Sharpe, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 6-3

Honorable Mention

Joshua Curtis, Calhoun, Sr., F, 6-5

Hayes Floyd, Ariton, Sr., G-F, 6-3

Braden Ray, Red Bay, Sr., G, 6-5

Logan Wilkins, Addison, Sr., F, 6-6

Coach of the Year

Tim Willoughby, Cold Springs

------

CLASS 1A BOYS

First Team

Will Bonner, Belgreen, Jr., G, 5-10

Rashaad Coleman, Florala, Sr., G, 5-10

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage, Jr., G-F, 6-2

Josh Phillips, Ragland, Sr., C, 6-1

DeWaun Stubbs, Autaugaville, Sr., F, 6-8

Second Team

Weston Avans, Skyline, Jr., F-C, 6-4

Javion Belle, Pickens Co., Jr., G, 6-3

Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville, So., G, 6-3

Jackson Peek, Woodville, Sr., G-F, 6-2

Reed Trapp, Covenant Christian, Jr., G, 6-5

Third Team

Jarrett Benson, Meek, Fr., F, 6-1

Jaylon Jones, Pickens Co., Sr., G, 6-1

Azenda Pennington, Georgiana, Sr., G, 5-8

Taye Person, Brantley, Sr., G, 6-2

Clay Smith, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 5-10

Honorable Mention

Collin Bonner, Belgreen, Jr., G, 6-1

C.J. Lawler, Ragland, Sr., G, 5-7

Isaiah Matthews, Whitesburg Christian, So., G, 6-0

Tommy Tisdale III, Keith, Fr., G, 6-1

Coach of the Year

Darren Golson, Autaugaville

------

AISA BOYS

First Team

Payton Allen, Chambers Academy, Sr., G, 6-4

Javon Christian, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., G-F, 6-1

Cole Pritchett, Clarke Prep, Sr., G, 6-0

Sam Rowley, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G, 6-3

Jay Sinclair, Glenwood, Sr., G, 6-2

Second Team

Dakota Baxter, Jackson Academy, Jr., F, 6-3

Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts, So., G, 6-3

Chase Dumas, Macon-East, Sr., G, 6-6

Tyrese Ferguson, Springwood, Sr., F, 6-4

Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy, So., G, 5-10

Third Team

Montae Callaway, North River Christian, Jr., G, 6-2

Ethan Craw, Glenwood, Sr., F, 6-4

Bryson Pate, Sparta, Jr., G, 6-3

Landon Sims, Escambia Academy, Jr., G, 6-2

Campbell Webb, Southern Academy, Fr., G, 5-10

Honorable Mention

Carson Alexander, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 6-4

Jackson Blalock, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G-F, 6-2

Tyler Daniel, Macon-East, Jr., F, 6-2

Mark Jones, Hooper, Sr., C, 6-1

Coach of the Year

Glynn Lott, Macon-East