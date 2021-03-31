State Boys Basketball: Central Minnesota Christian amped up to play Sleepy Eye St. Mary's

Tom Elliott, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
·4 min read

Mar. 31—MANKATO — One way or another, Ted Taatjes has been a part of every state tournament that the Central Minnesota Christian boys basketball team has played in.

Taatjes, in his 12th year as head coach, has the Bluejays back in the state tournament this year. It's their fifth state appearance.

CMCS plays Sleepy Eye St. Mary's in the Class A quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mankato East High School.

A victory enables the Bluejays to advance to the state semifinals at 10 a.m. April 7 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

CMCS has appeared at state in 1998, 2015, '16, '17 and this year. Taatjes also was the Bluejays' head coach in '15, '16 and '17.

"In '98, I was a freshman," Taatjes said. "I was sitting on the bench, sort of like I am this year."

CMCS plays a St. Mary's team that makes its first state appearance since 2006. The Knights also made state in '98 and '05.

WCT Sports Show: Section Basketball Storylines

St. Mary's (19-3) won the Tomahawk Conference with a 14-2 record, averaging a league-best 72.4 points per game. The Knights allowed 67.7 points, most in the conference.

Yet, Taatjes said St. Mary's is disciplined offensively, almost deliberate. The Knights rarely take bad shots and have good scoring depth.

They're led by Carson Domeier. He's a 6-foot-3 junior forward averaging 22 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He shoots 52% from the field and 80.8% from the free-throw line.

Trent Steffensmeier, a 6-0 junior guard, is second in scoring at 17.1 ppg. He averages 4.5 rpg, shooting 46% from the field and 59.5% from the foul line.

Kalbe Wait, a 5-11 sophomore, averages 14.3 ppg and 5.2 rpg, shooting 49.2% from the field.

Kyle Goblirsch is St. Mary's main man in the middle, averaging 6.8 rpg. He shoots 58.9% from the field.

Taatjes agreed that the especially competitive Camden Conference North Division helped the Bluejays in their Section 3A run and should help Wednesday.

"I hope it does," he said. "It should.

"I think it did make a difference in the section final. We were down 11 (50-39) and came back and won. We didn't panic. We still got good shots and still worked on doing the things we do.

"Our conference was really good this year."

CMCS beat Southwest Minnesota Christian 68-63 on March 26 in Redwood Falls. St. Mary's defeated St. Clair 80-67 in the Section 2A championship.

The Knights opened section play with a 73-60 win over BOLD. The Warriors were the only area team on St. Mary's schedule, though the Knights beat Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart twice (67-54 and 74-70). They lost twice to Minnesota Valley Lutheran (65-56 and 89-70) and once to Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain, 64-55.

"Watching film, they (the Knights) are very patient with the ball," Taatjes said. "They have six or seven kids who can put the ball in hoop and four or five who have been their leading scorers.

"There's no one guy to stop."

1 / 9

2 / 9

3 / 9

4 / 9

5 / 9

6 / 9

7 / 9

8 / 9

9 / 9

×

Taatjes said he plans to go with his normal starting five of Case Mulder (6-0, Jr., G), Mason Groen (6-1, Jr., G), Blake Greenwaldt (5-10, Sr., G), Ben Van Eps (6-1, Jr., F) and Caleb Vander Beek (6-3, Jr., C). Ethan Bulthuis (6-2, So., G) and Jeremy Brown (6-3, Sr., F) will be key contributors off the bench.

Everyone is healthy and ready to go.

"We've been real fortunate," Taatjes said. "We've had no major injuries and everyone's staying healthy.

"Everyone's been real careful and staying away from social life."

State Boys Basketball

Tournament

Class A

Quarterfinals Wednesday

N4-Hancock (17-5) vs. N1-Nevis (20-2), 5 p.m. at Perham.

S3-Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (19-3) vs. S2-Central Minnesota Christian (18-4), 7:30 p.m. at Mankato East.

S4-Hayfield (18-4) vs. S1-Legacy Christian Academy (20-1), 4:30 p.m. at Rochester Mayo.

N3-Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (19-3) vs. N2-Deer River (20-2), 6 p.m. at Pequot Lakes.

Semifinals Wednesday, April 7

(at Target Center, Minneapolis)

TBD, 10 a.m.

TBD, noon

Final Saturday, April 10

(at Target Center, Minneapolis)

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals Tuesday

N3-Fergus Falls (15-7) vs. N2-Annandale (18-1), 8 p.m. at Alexandria.

Quarterfinals Wednesday

N4-Moose Lake/Willow River (18-3) vs. N1-Minneapolis North (14-1), 1 p.m. at Osseo.

S3-St. Croix Academy (20-1) vs. S2-Caledonia (21-1), 7:30 p.m. at Rochester Mayo.

S4-Morris/Chokio-Alberta (19-2) vs. S1-Waseca (20-1), 4 p.m. at Chanhassen.

Semifinals Wednesday, April 7

(at Target Center, Minneapolis)

TBD, 2 p.m.

TBD, 5 p.m.

Final Saturday, April 10

(at Target Center, Minneapolis)

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. at Target Center.

Recommended Stories

  • Daniel Cormier shuts down talk of Jon Jones being scared of Francis Ngannou: ‘He’s not afraid, bro’

    Daniel Cormier scoffs at the notion that Jon Jones is afraid of Francis Ngannou.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones is not afraid, this is a public negotiation

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Even without Mike Tyson, Triller Fight Club aiming for epic debut event

    Sure, YouTube star Jake Paul will fight, but Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E40, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer are slated to perform.

  • Nate Diaz announces return to UFC, will face Leon Edwards at UFC 262

    Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.

  • UFC 262 adds Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards for five-round co-main event in Houston

    UFC 262 has added a massive fight – and a historic one.

  • Motor racing: Sandwich wrapper wrecked Alonso's comeback race

    "After the second stop, a sandwich wrap paper got stuck inside the rear brake duct of Fernando’s car, which led to high temperatures and caused some damage to the brake system," said team executive director Marcin Budkowski. Alonso had qualified ninth for the race at Sakhir but retired on lap 32.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • Golf: Defending champion Conners flies under radar at hotel check-in

    Corey Conners may be the defending champion at this week's Valero Texas Open in San Antonio but that did not make him any more recognisable when he checked into his hotel - even if his image was on every room key. "Of course she had no idea who I was, but I made a funny comment about it being embarrassing for the guy who's got to look at himself on the room key every day for the whole week," said Conners. The win by Conners in 2019, which remains his only triumph on the PGA Tour, secured the last invite to that year's Masters, where he would go on to finish in a share of 46th place.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • Anderson Silva to box Julio Caesar Chavez, Jr. on June 19 in Mexico

    Anderson Silva set foot in the Octagon for the final time last October. Though his UFC career may be over, he's not done fighting. Silva on Tuesday said that he has inked a deal to realize his dream of competing in professional boxing. Silva said that he will box Julio Caesar Chavez, Jr., on June 19. The event, titled "Tribute to the Kings," will take place at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Silva told TMZ Sports. It will be available live on Pay-Per-View. Though Silva lost his last three bouts under the UFC banner, he has always wanted to box professionally. He often targeted Roy Jones, Jr., as an opponent. It won't be Jones, Jr., just yet, but he will finally realize his boxing dream. "When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain," Silva told TMZ. "I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. "I train continuously, always striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath." "Tribute to the Kings" is also slated to feature Chavez, Jr.'s father, Julio Caesar Chavez, Sr., in a special exhibition bout opposite the son of his former rival Hector "Macho" Camacho. Anderson Silva, one of the UFC's greats Silva was one of the greatest UFC champions of all time, ruling over the middleweight division for years. He defeated the likes of Chael Sonnen, Rich Franklin, Demian Maia, Dan Henderson, Nate Marquardt, Vitor Belfort, and numerous others. Chris Weidman took the belt from Silva in 2013. Though Silva showed flashes of his earlier brilliance after that, he never quite returned fully to form. Silva's final 10 bouts in the Octagon, including two losses to Weidman, left him with a record of 1-8 and 1 no contest before the UFC finally cut him loose in 2020. Anderson Silva kneels in Octagon at UFC Vegas 12 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts Highlights and recap from Anderson Silva's final fight in the UFC Octagon (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Buccaneers' Bruce Arians loves his new Super Bowl tattoo: 'I'm a man of my word'

    Arians made good on his promise to get a tattoo if the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

  • New to NFL coaching, Urban Meyer scouts Ohio State players

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer likes to go with what he knows and trusts. Meyer, who retired as Ohio State coach at the end of the 2018 season, took the Jacksonville job in mid-January.

  • Final Four set, a question left: Can anybody beat Gonzaga?

    It’s not easy to bury a team as good as USC, let alone in a half, no matter how easy Gonzaga made it look. Gonzaga’s defense dropped one of those like an anvil on No. 6 USC in Tuesday night’s Elite Eight contest. Michigan, the bracket’s other No. 1 seed in action, played decent defense against everyone in a UCLA jersey except No. 3, Johnny Juzang, and man, did he make them pay.

  • This is the moment for the Clippers to make a push in the Western Conference

    The Clippers are in a fragile, exciting moment. The climb is hard, and you can’t take anything, especially the inevitability of your own progress, for granted.

  • MLB futures odds: Will the Dodgers win the World Series again? How about a pitcher for MVP this season?

    Who will win AL and NL MVP? Can the Dodgers repeat? Let's look at some future odds.

  • Twins ace Kenta Maeda opens season at Milwaukee

    American League Cy Young Award runner-up Kenta Maeda makes his first Opening Day start when the Minnesota Twins begin their quest for an AL Central three-peat with an interleague contest at border rival Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon. The right-handed Maeda finished second to Cleveland's Shane Bieber in the balloting after compiling a 6-1 record and a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts. Minnesota finished a game ahead of both the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians with a 36-24 record before losing in two games to the Houston Astros in a wild-card series.

  • 17-game season: Ranking the 16 new games added to the 2021 NFL schedule from least to most watchable

    Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers in a rematch of the original Super Bowl? Yeah, No. 1 was an easy pick.

  • Tsunoda best F1 rookie in years, says Brawn

    Formula One's motorsport managing director Ross Brawn has hailed Yuki Tsunoda as the best rookie in years after the Japanese scored points on his debut in Bahrain last Sunday. The former Ferrari technical director who also ran the Honda, Brawn and Mercedes teams, said he had been impressed by the 20-year-old AlphaTauri driver's "brilliant spells" in the season-opener. "He is the best rookie F1 has had for years, having been fairly stunning in whatever series he has competed in," said the Briton in a column for the formula1.com website.

  • Francis Ngannou ends Stipe Miocic's title reign with scary second-round KO

    The final, emphatic punch from the top opened a new era in the UFC’s heavyweight division, providing it with the charismatic KO artist that has always proven so popular.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Martin Necas just continues to impress

    Check out which of your fantasy hockey players are skating high or riding low this week.