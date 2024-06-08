State Bound! Eagles place second at regional to punch ticket to state

Jun. 7—WEST LAFAYETTE — The IHSAA Regional Golf Tournament is always a grind.

Fifteen top golf teams compete for just three berths in the state finals, putting months of hard work down to one tournament.

And while they had to battle some tricky weather elements throughout the round, the second-ranked Zionsville boys golf team did enough to qualify for the State Finals next week, placing second with a 309.

"It's always survive and advance in the post-season," Zionsville head coach Adam Wood said. "Looking at the forecast, we knew scoring was going to be a little more difficult today. Any time you play in 15-20 mile an hour sustained winds — it's going to make it more challenging, especially on a regional set-up. I think we managed it quite well, especially with Andrew (Wall) and Gavin (Poole) anchoring the team. They did a nice job."

The Eagles tied top-ranked Westfield with a 309, but Westfield had a better fifth score to take the regional title.

While waiting for the rest of the scores to come in, the Eagles were immediately on the range fine tuning parts of their game that could make the difference next week at the State Finals.

"Everything is process oriented," Wood said. "The outcome is what it is. But it is always how do you engage with the process of being an athlete. So you go compete, then you analyze and diagnose it, train again and compete. That's a never ending process, whether it is the end of our season of the beginning. I am happy that they are embracing that. They see what they did well, what they may have done not as well, and then want to get to work again."

Wood added that he loves the competitive fire of his team that makes them want to get back to work.

He said there is also a balance that your game probably doesn't need a big overhaul after a tough round.

"Golf can suck you into this feeling of, 'I want to be better, therefore I need to change,'" Wood said. "Golf is just like any other sport where there are kills involved and it is just skill acquisition, which doesn't include a lot of changing things. There is a lot of, what got you here is good enough, believe in that and then go to work on your skills and get ready for the next event."

Seniors Andrew Wall and Gavin Poole paced the Eagles on Friday.

Both players shot a 75, tying them for second overall in the individual standings.

"I'm very, very happy for them," Wood said. "I think they can be proud of the performances they put in. They anchored the team. They are our seniors, they lead the squad and it doesn't surprise me one bit to see them succeeding like this."

Max Steiner shot a 78 for his round.

After being 4-over through his first eight holes, Steiner regrouped to be just 2-over during the last 10, making a couple of key putts along the way.

"It was momentum and rhythm," Wood said. "There was a stretch there when we made the turn with some longer par-3s and par-4s. He made a birdie on a long par-3, then backed it up with a par on a long par 4 into the wind. He had a stretch where he went birdie, par, bogey, birdie in what was a very important stretch of our tournament. He was strong when he needed to be."

Bryce Conlee shot an 81 to be the final scoring Eagle, with Brycen Tisch shooting an 86.

The Eagles will get their playing partners and tee times for the 87th Boys State Finals in the upcoming days.

Wood said the Eagles are familiar with Prairie View, and have already played multiple rounds there this season.

The talks leading into Tuesday will be about re-emphasizing some of the key spots on the golf course.

"We'll talk about some key holes where decisions might get made and some general themes of the style of play we want to use," Wood said. "Honestly it's about getting them comfortable and confident. It's a course we have seen a lot before. We have three seniors who have seen it a whole bunch. So I think we'll feel pretty good going into it and we will see how it turns out."

