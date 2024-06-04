STATE BOUND Bulldogs win Trinity SQT, qualify for state

Jun. 3—TRINITY — After dropping the Trinity State Qualifying Tournament opening game, New Waverly football went on to win the next two games to advance to the qualifying game.

With a trip to the state tournament on the line, New Waverly saw its team come together to rally past Corrigan-Camden to grab a spot in the Division 3 State Championships.

The Bulldogs dropped its game to Grapeland, 13-6, defeated San Augustine, 18-12, and took down Elkhart 18-12 in pool play. New Waverly ran away from Corrigan-Camden, 26-14, in the qualifying round.

It will make it the second time in three years the Bulldogs qualify for the State Tournament.

"The state tournament is a big event and it's a cool thing to be a part of. These kids that are seniors got to go as sophomores. It's a cool event and if you look at a list of who all qualified, it's from every corner of the state," New Waverly second-year offensive coordinator Easton Droddy said. "We might get matched up with people from all over and I think that's cool."

New Waverly is coming off a 4-7 season that saw a third-place District 12, 3A finish and a fourth consecutive postseason berth.

But with the 'down' year, New Waverly was able to gain a lot of experience at key positions that they lost after the 2022 season. Senior quarterback Devon Wilson was one of those members.

Wilson started the event shaky but quickly settled in. He led the offense down the field to tally 68 points in the tournament. Senior Zeke Bara-Hail was a key piece of the puzzle for the run.

Bara-Hail accounted for four touchdowns across the four games.

The key play came from Brody Watto as he pulled in a pick-six that secured a win for the Dogs.

Senior Zane Sykes grabbed two interceptions as well for the Bulldogs.

While seniors stepped up for the Bulldogs, a lot of underclassmen saw some strong plays too. Junior Kenton Reece and Leo Escobedo showed that they can be real factors for the Bulldogs this season as they continue to develop.

"I know a lot of people don't like 7on7 because it's 'not real football' but I want to see who is going to compete when they are on a field with white lines across it," Droddy said. "That is the biggest thing. It also shows you who is comfortable and not a fish out of water."

With the SQT win, New Waverly has a spot in the State Tournament from June 27-29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. The Dogs will compete in pool play on the 27th and in tournament play on the 28th.