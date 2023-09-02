In-state blue-chip WR recruit sets visit for Tennessee game

Florida football took a tough loss on the road against the Utah Utes to open the 2023 season but that has not put much of a hamper on its recruiting efforts so far.

Following the 24-11 defeat in Salt Lake City, four-star wide receiver Koby Howard out of Davie (Florida) Western in the 2025 class talked to On3’s Corey Bender, sharing his thoughts on the loss as well as his plans to make another visit to campus.

“Really disappointed in tonight’s game. I was expecting the Gators to come out applying pressure all night long. I stopped watching after Utah went up 24-3,” Howard told Gators Online on Thursday.

However, despite the season-opening letdown, the 5-foot-11.5-inch, 175-pound pass-catcher is looking forward to the next of many visits he has made to the Swamp. Howard tells Bender that he will be in attendance for the Gators’ Southeastern Conference opener against the Tennessee Volunteers.

“I will be at the game on the 16th when they play Tennessee. Hopefully, they will have got their act together by then. It’s still early in the season,” Howard offered.

Howard is ranked No. 255 overall and No. 36 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at the Nos. 290 and 45, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida in front with a 24.6% chance of signing him, followed by the Florida State Seminoles (15.5%), Miami Hurricanes (13.3%) and Tennessee (8.4%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire