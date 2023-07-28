In-state blue-chip S target to get another taste of Florida at Grill in the Ville

Florida football prepares to host a plethora of prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes in the Swamp for the first edition of its midsummer Grill in the Ville event, set for Saturday, July 29. The one-day affair is being put on by the program in an effort to build a closer relationship between Billy Napier and the Gators’ staff and up-and-coming recruits.

One of Florida’s top in-state targets from the 2025 recruiting cycle is four-star safety Hylton Stubbs out of Jacksonville (Florida) Mandarin, who will be in attendance for the big cookout.

The 6-foot-2-inch-180-pound defensive back has been bullish on the Orange and Blue for a while after a visit during Junior Days in January, which was boosted further after participating in a 7-on-7 event in Gainesville back in late June. Still, the high school junior is currently experiencing a whirlwind of suitors and has no clear leader in his recruitment so far.

“It’s getting crazy right now, it’s getting crazy,” Stubbs told Swamp247’s Graham Hall, “but everything’s wide-open right now.”

That said, the Gators definitely appear to have the edge on the talented defensive back.

“It’s definitely a family environment up here,” Stubbs said. “I know a lot of the players, and they’re always telling me they’re always having a good time at Florida, so Florida, it’s always been a place I know I can go and have a good college career.”

Stubbs is ranked No. 77 overall and No. 8 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 83 and 7, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida well in front with a 53.6% chance of signing him, followed by the Florida State Seminoles (10.1%), Georgia Bulldogs (8.7%) and Tennessee Volunteers (7.2%).

More Football!

Gators to get blue-chip 2025 Badger State OT at Grill in the Ville

Lone Star State LB recruit to visit Florida for Grill in the Ville event

Blue-chip 2025 wide receiver to feast with Gators at Grill in the Ville

Top 2025 running back target on Grill in the Ville visitors list

Grill in the Ville to include this blue-chip 2025 linebacker

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire