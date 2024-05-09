State best performances highlight 1B league meet

May 9—There were no team champions at Naselle on Wednesday night, but a pair of athletes stepped to the front of the Class 1B leaderboard in their respective events.

Pe Ell's hurdle star Carter Phelps laid down a time of 15.34 seconds, a new lifetime best and the No. 1 spot amongst his competitors. Phelps, the anchor of the winning 1,600 relay, also won the 300 hurdles as the Trojans went 1-2-3-4 in both hurdle events.

Oakville sophomore Lewis Koser uncorked a toss of 139 feet, 5 inches in the discus and he leads the classification by nearly four feet. Acorns eighth grader Cecil Gumaelius set new personal bests in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.

Mossyrock picked up two wins from Marshall Brockway (shot put) and its 400 relay. Pe Ell tallied 100 points to finish second in the team race with Mossyrock in third with 87.5 and Oakville taking fifth with 68 points.

On the girls side, the Vikings won all three relays as Leah Contreras, Renzy Marshall, Bailey Gross and Saydi Mendoza teamed to take the 400 and 800 relays. Two freshmen, an eighth grader and a senior made up their winning 1,600 quartet.

Miley Sanders claimed the javelin for Mossyrock with a PR heave of 113-11, good to move her into fourth farthest in 1B.

Oakville's Destiny Beaver secured two top-five finishes in the hurdles as did Pe Ell's Emma Kissner. The Trojans' Bailey Cox took third place in the triple jump and long jump.

Mossyrock was second in the team race with 124 points while Pe Ell clipped Oakville 24-22 for fourth.