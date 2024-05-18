State baseball tournament – Semifinal scores, highlights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Semifinal action for the high school state baseball tournament took place on Friday. Here is a look at scores and some of the highlights.
5A
#1 La Cueva vs #4 Organ Mountain
La Cueva wins 7-3
#2 Rio Rancho vs #3 Cleveland
Cleveland wins
4A
#1 Goddard vs #5 Artesia
Artesia wins 8-5 (9)
#2 Grants vs #6 Albuquerque Academy
Grants wins 6-5 (9)
3A
#5 Santa Fe Indian vs #8 West Las Vegas
West Las Vegas wins 7-2
#6 Ruidoso vs #7 Robertson
Robertson wins 5-2
2A
#1 Santa Rosa vs #4 Menaul Oak Grove
Menaul/Oak Grove wins 9-5
#6 Eunice vs #7 Rehoboth
Eunice wins 9-6
1A (championship)
#1 Logan vs #3 Melrose
Melrose wins 9-1
The wins marks back-to-back titles for Melrose and the fourth in school history
