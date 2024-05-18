State baseball tournament – Semifinal scores, highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Semifinal action for the high school state baseball tournament took place on Friday. Here is a look at scores and some of the highlights.

5A

#1 La Cueva vs #4 Organ Mountain

La Cueva wins 7-3

#2 Rio Rancho vs #3 Cleveland

Cleveland wins

4A

#1 Goddard vs #5 Artesia

Artesia wins 8-5 (9)

#2 Grants vs #6 Albuquerque Academy

Grants wins 6-5 (9)

3A

#5 Santa Fe Indian vs #8 West Las Vegas

West Las Vegas wins 7-2

#6 Ruidoso vs #7 Robertson

Robertson wins 5-2

2A

#1 Santa Rosa vs #4 Menaul Oak Grove

Menaul/Oak Grove wins 9-5

#6 Eunice vs #7 Rehoboth

Eunice wins 9-6

1A (championship)

#1 Logan vs #3 Melrose

Melrose wins 9-1

The wins marks back-to-back titles for Melrose and the fourth in school history

