State baseball tournament – Semifinal scores, highlights

bradley benson
·1 min read
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Semifinal action for the high school state baseball tournament took place on Friday. Here is a look at scores and some of the highlights.

2024 Baseball and Softball state tournament brackets

5A

#1 La Cueva vs #4 Organ Mountain

  • La Cueva wins 7-3

#2 Rio Rancho vs #3 Cleveland

  • Cleveland wins

4A

#1 Goddard vs #5 Artesia

  • Artesia wins 8-5 (9)

#2 Grants vs #6 Albuquerque Academy

  • Grants wins 6-5 (9)

3A

#5 Santa Fe Indian vs #8 West Las Vegas

  • West Las Vegas wins 7-2

#6 Ruidoso vs #7 Robertson

  • Robertson wins 5-2

2A

#1 Santa Rosa vs #4 Menaul Oak Grove

  • Menaul/Oak Grove wins 9-5

#6 Eunice vs #7 Rehoboth

  • Eunice wins 9-6

1A (championship)

#1 Logan vs #3 Melrose

  • Melrose wins 9-1

  • The wins marks back-to-back titles for Melrose and the fourth in school history

