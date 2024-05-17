Advertisement

State baseball tournament – Quarterfinal scores, highlights

bradley benson
·1 min read
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Quarterfinal action for the high school state baseball tournament took place on Thursday. Here is a look at scores and some of the highlights.

2024 Baseball and Softball state tournament brackets

5A

#1 La Cueva vs #9 Eldorado

  • La Cueva wins 6-0

#2 Rio Rancho vs #7 Carlsbad

  • Rio Rancho wins 6-5

#3 Cleveland vs #11 Los Lunas

  • Cleveland wins 7-6

#4 Organ Mountain vs #5 Sandia

  • Organ Mountain wins 5-3

4A

#1 Goddard vs #8 Bloomfield

  • Goddard wins 9-4

#2 Grants vs #10 Bernalillo

  • Grants wins 4-2

#3 Belen vs #6 Albuquerque Academy

  • Academy wins 4-1

#4 St. Pius X vs #5 Artesia

  • Artesia wins 4-0

3A

#1 Cobre vs #8 West Las Vegas

  • West Las Vegas wins 20-6

#2 East Mountain vs #7 Robertson

  • Robertson wins 8-7

#3 St. Michael’s vs #6 Ruidoso

  • Ruidoso wins 3-0

#4 NMMI vs #5 Santa Fe Indian

  • SFIS wins 8-6

2A

#1 Santa Rosa vs #8 Texico

  • Santa Rosa wins 6-3

#2 Loving vs #7 Rehoboth Christian

  • Rehoboth wins 4-3

#3 Tularosa vs #6 Eunice

  • Eunice wins 12-4

#4 Menaul/Oak Grove vs #5 McCurdy

  • Menaul/Oak Grove wins 14-3

1A (semi-finals)

#1 Logan vs #5 Grady

  • Logan wins 12-11

#3 Melrose vs #2 Gateway Christian

  • Melrose wins 15-4

