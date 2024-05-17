State baseball tournament – Quarterfinal scores, highlights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Quarterfinal action for the high school state baseball tournament took place on Thursday. Here is a look at scores and some of the highlights.
2024 Baseball and Softball state tournament brackets
5A
#1 La Cueva vs #9 Eldorado
La Cueva wins 6-0
#2 Rio Rancho vs #7 Carlsbad
Rio Rancho wins 6-5
#3 Cleveland vs #11 Los Lunas
Cleveland wins 7-6
#4 Organ Mountain vs #5 Sandia
Organ Mountain wins 5-3
4A
#1 Goddard vs #8 Bloomfield
Goddard wins 9-4
#2 Grants vs #10 Bernalillo
Grants wins 4-2
#3 Belen vs #6 Albuquerque Academy
Academy wins 4-1
#4 St. Pius X vs #5 Artesia
Artesia wins 4-0
3A
#1 Cobre vs #8 West Las Vegas
West Las Vegas wins 20-6
#2 East Mountain vs #7 Robertson
Robertson wins 8-7
#3 St. Michael’s vs #6 Ruidoso
Ruidoso wins 3-0
#4 NMMI vs #5 Santa Fe Indian
SFIS wins 8-6
2A
#1 Santa Rosa vs #8 Texico
Santa Rosa wins 6-3
#2 Loving vs #7 Rehoboth Christian
Rehoboth wins 4-3
#3 Tularosa vs #6 Eunice
Eunice wins 12-4
#4 Menaul/Oak Grove vs #5 McCurdy
Menaul/Oak Grove wins 14-3
1A (semi-finals)
#1 Logan vs #5 Grady
Logan wins 12-11
#3 Melrose vs #2 Gateway Christian
Melrose wins 15-4
