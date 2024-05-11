State baseball tournament: First round scores, highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The opening round of the state baseball tournament kicked off this weekend. Here are scores and highlights from the action around the Albuquerque metro.

All opening round matchups for higher classifications are a best-of-three series.

5A

#1 La Cueva vs #16 Mayfield

Game 1 La Cueva wins 10-0

Game 2 La Cueva wins 12-2

#2 Rio Rancho vs #15 Clovis

Game 1 Rio Rancho wins 12-2

Game 2 Rio Rancho wins 2-0

#3 Cleveland vs #14 Piedra Vista

Game 1 Cleveland wins 6-0

Game 2 Cleveland wins 12-2

#4 Organ Mountain vs #13 Hobbs

Game 1 Organ Mountain wins 13-3

Game 2 Organ Mountain wins 7-1

#5 Sandia vs #12 Las Cruces

Game 1 Sandia wins 10-4

Game 2 Sandia wins 5-1

#6 Volcano Vista vs #11 Los Lunas

Game 1 Volcano Vista wins 12-1

Game 2 Los Lunas wins 6-9

Game 3 delayed until Monday

#7 Carlsbad vs #10 Centennial

Game 1 Carlsbad wins 4-0

Game 2 Carlsbad wins 8-7

#8 Rio Grande vs #9 Eldorado

Game 1 Eldorado wins 9-1

Game 2 Eldorado wins 8-3

4A

#1 Goddard vs #16 Kirtland Central

Game 1 Goddard wins 13-0

Game 2 Goddard wins 10-0

#2 Grants vs #15 Portales

Game 1 Grants wins 4-3

Game 2 Grants wins 13-3

#3 Belen vs #14 Aztec

Game 1 Belen wins 13-3

Game 2 Belen wins 12-2

#4 St. Pius X vs #13 Chaparral

Game 1 St. Pius wins 7-2

Game 2 St. Pius wins 12-2

#5 Artesia vs #12 Santa Teresa

Game 1 Artesia wins 10-0

Game 2 Artesia wins 20-1

#6 Albuquerque Academy vs #11 Los Alamos

Game 1 Academy wins 7-0

Game 2 delayed until Monday

#7 Hope Christian vs #10 Bernalillo

Game 1 Hope wins 6-5 (8)

Game 2 Bernalillo wins 7-3

Game 3 Bernalillo wins 8-3

#8 Bloomfield vs #9 Valley

Game 1 Bloomfield wins 9-6

Game 2 Bloomfield wins 9-5

3A

#1 Cobre – Bye

#2 East Mountain – Bye

#3 St. Michael’s – Bye

#4 New Mexico Military Institute – Bye

#5 Santa Fe Indian vs #12 Zuni

Game 1 SFIS wins 10-0

Game 2 SFIS wins 21-2

#6 Ruidoso vs #11 Sandia Prep

Game 1 Ruidoso wins 8-5

Game 2 Ruidoso wins 10-0

#7 Robertson vs #10 Hatch Valley

Game 1 Robertson wins 14-6

Game 2 Robertson wins 13-1

#8 West Las Vegas vs #9 Navajo Prep

Game 1 West Las Vegas wins 10-3

Game 2 West Las Vegas wins 9-3

