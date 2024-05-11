Advertisement

State baseball tournament: First round scores, highlights

bradley benson
·2 min read
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The opening round of the state baseball tournament kicked off this weekend. Here are scores and highlights from the action around the Albuquerque metro.

2024 Baseball and Softball state tournament brackets

All opening round matchups for higher classifications are a best-of-three series.

5A

#1 La Cueva vs #16 Mayfield

  • Game 1 La Cueva wins 10-0

  • Game 2 La Cueva wins 12-2

#2 Rio Rancho vs #15 Clovis

  • Game 1 Rio Rancho wins 12-2

  • Game 2 Rio Rancho wins 2-0

#3 Cleveland vs #14 Piedra Vista

  • Game 1 Cleveland wins 6-0

  • Game 2 Cleveland wins 12-2

#4 Organ Mountain vs #13 Hobbs

  • Game 1 Organ Mountain wins 13-3

  • Game 2 Organ Mountain wins 7-1

#5 Sandia vs #12 Las Cruces

  • Game 1 Sandia wins 10-4

  • Game 2 Sandia wins 5-1

#6 Volcano Vista vs #11 Los Lunas

  • Game 1 Volcano Vista wins 12-1

  • Game 2 Los Lunas wins 6-9

  • Game 3 delayed until Monday

#7 Carlsbad vs #10 Centennial

  • Game 1 Carlsbad wins 4-0

  • Game 2 Carlsbad wins 8-7

#8 Rio Grande vs #9 Eldorado

  • Game 1 Eldorado wins 9-1

  • Game 2 Eldorado wins 8-3

4A

#1 Goddard vs #16 Kirtland Central

  • Game 1 Goddard wins 13-0

  • Game 2 Goddard wins 10-0

#2 Grants vs #15 Portales

  • Game 1 Grants wins 4-3

  • Game 2 Grants wins 13-3

#3 Belen vs #14 Aztec

  • Game 1 Belen wins 13-3

  • Game 2 Belen wins 12-2

#4 St. Pius X vs #13 Chaparral

  • Game 1 St. Pius wins 7-2

  • Game 2 St. Pius wins 12-2

#5 Artesia vs #12 Santa Teresa

  • Game 1 Artesia wins 10-0

  • Game 2 Artesia wins 20-1

#6 Albuquerque Academy vs #11 Los Alamos

  • Game 1 Academy wins 7-0

  • Game 2 delayed until Monday

#7 Hope Christian vs #10 Bernalillo

  • Game 1 Hope wins 6-5 (8)

  • Game 2 Bernalillo wins 7-3

  • Game 3 Bernalillo wins 8-3

#8 Bloomfield vs #9 Valley

  • Game 1 Bloomfield wins 9-6

  • Game 2 Bloomfield wins 9-5

3A

#1 Cobre – Bye

#2 East Mountain – Bye

#3 St. Michael’s – Bye

#4 New Mexico Military Institute – Bye

#5 Santa Fe Indian vs #12 Zuni

  • Game 1 SFIS wins 10-0

  • Game 2 SFIS wins 21-2

#6 Ruidoso vs #11 Sandia Prep

  • Game 1 Ruidoso wins 8-5

  • Game 2 Ruidoso wins 10-0

#7 Robertson vs #10 Hatch Valley

  • Game 1 Robertson wins 14-6

  • Game 2 Robertson wins 13-1

#8 West Las Vegas vs #9 Navajo Prep

  • Game 1 West Las Vegas wins 10-3

  • Game 2 West Las Vegas wins 9-3

