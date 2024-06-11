All-State baseball teams announced Monday

Jun. 10—In what was a successful year of high school baseball for the St. Joseph area in 2024, multiple local players received recognition for their superb play.

On Monday, the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association released its 2024 All-State teams with several local players making the cut this time around.

The Benton Cardinals saw the most players from the area make the All-State roster for 2024 after a historic season, in which they won a school record 32 games and claimed second place in the Class 4 state tournament.

Chris Coy and Treigh Novak were the only first team selections from the Cardinals. Coy makes it as an infielder, while Novak was selected as an outfielder. Seniors Carson Schmidt and Carson Davis were selected each as second team All-State infielders for Benton.

Despite ending the year as the Class 3 runner-up this season with no seniors on its roster, Mid-Buchanan had just one All-State selection in 2024. Junior ace Will Archer was selected as an honorable mention as a pitcher for the Dragons.

Other notable players who made a name for themselves this season and made the All-State teams included Savannah's Landon Noland, who makes first team in Class 4 as an outfielder, as well as North Platte's Colton Kirkham and Chance Garber. Kirkham makes first team in Class 2 as an infielder, Garber was selected as a second team catcher.

