ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM: Addison's Talley, Cold Springs' Winfrey claim 2nd-team accolades; Lake, Hale also recognized by ASWA

Jun. 8—Addison's Stone Talley and Cold Springs' Josh Winfrey each garnered second-team honors, while Addison's Kiah Lake and Vinemont's Jake Hale earned honorable mention nods in their respective classifications when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced this year's All-State baseball team on Saturday.

The All-State baseball team is decided by the ASWA's prep committee, which chooses from a list of athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the annual selection process.

See below for capsules on local baseball players spotlighted by the ASWA as well as the complete All-State baseball team.

------

Name: Stone Talley

School: Addison

Year: Sophomore

Class: 1A

All-State Status: Second Team (Infielder)

Highlights: Compiled a .447 average, .482 on-base percentage, .702 slugging percentage and 1.184 OPS in 94 at-bats. Had 42 hits, 32 RBIs, 24 runs, 18 stolen bases, 13 doubles, 10 walks, three home runs and a triple.

Coach Speak: "I challenged Stone to step up and play several different positions for us this season. He also stepped up at the plate and drove in runs at multiple spots in the lineup. The kid saw and smashed the ball all season long. You couldn't strike him out. He was just lighting it up. Defensively, he tried to hurry a lot early, but when he slowed down and focused, he turned into a totally different player. Nothing got by him. Every kid on the team voted for him as our MVP. That tells you what kind of impact he had on our team. If he builds off what he did this year, he's going to be something else." — Lee Williams

------

Name: Kiah Lake

School: Addison

Year: Sophomore

Class: 1A

All-State Status: Honorable Mention (Pitcher)

Highlights: Compiled a 4-2 record with a 2.18 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. Threw three shutouts and held opposing hitters to a .177 batting average against.

Coach Speak: "I didn't know who my No. 1 was going to be this year, but Kiah stepped up and pitched some great games for us. His stats don't show the pitching he did ... games against really good teams that he pitched where we had the lead or were tied before he ran out of pitches. He pitched phenomenal baseball for us. Every time I handed him the ball he'd say, 'Coach, I've got this.' He was really good at putting things behind him, too, and he got really confident as the season went on. He was an unanimous team captain as well." — Lee Williams

------

Name: Josh Winfrey

School: Cold Springs

Year: Senior

Class: 2A

All-State Status: Second Team (Designated Hitter)

Highlights: Compiled a .415 average, .529 on-base percentage, .695 slugging percentage and 1.224 OPS in 82 at-bats. Had 34 hits, 27 runs, 19 RBIs, 14 walks, 11 stolen bases, nine doubles, four home runs and a triple.

Coach Speak: "Josh brought a lot of power to the plate. He's a kid who's worked really hard since I've been coaching him — and he takes a lot of pride in his hitting. I thought he got hot at the end of his junior year and it carried over into this season." — Brendan Voce

------

Name: Jake Hale

School: Vinemont

Year: Junior

Class: 3A

All-State Status: Honorable Mention (Catcher)

Highlights: Compiled a .354 batting average, .448 on-base percentage, .570 slugging percentage and 1.018 OPS in 79 at-bats. Had 34 RBIs, 28 hits, 17 runs, 11 walks, nine stolen bases, eight doubles, three triples and a home run. Had a .988 fielding percentage with just two errors.

Coach Speak: "Jake's a great leader for us. As a catcher, he commands the entire field and just knows what's going on at all times. He's like having a coach out there. We have confidence in him at the plate and it seems he always delivers in big moments. Defensively, he's really solid. He threw a lot of guys out and teams didn't run on us late in the season. He just does an all-around great job for us." — Hunter Cornelius

------

CLASS 7A

Player of the year

Braden Booth, Bob Jones

Pitcher of the year

Braden Booth, Bob Jones

Hitter of the year

Zack Johnson, Bob Jones

Coach of the year

Johnny Johnson, James Clemens

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Braden Booth, Bob Jones, Sr.

P: Charlie Cassingham, Grissom, Jr.

P: Dylan Lewkutz, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

P: Cam Norton, Central-Phenix City, So.

C: Zack Johnson, Bob Jones, Jr.

IF: Henry Allen, Auburn, Sr.

IF: Landon Beaver, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

IF: Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville, So.

IF: Brandon McCraine, Smiths Station, Sr.

OF: Rock Gearhart, Fairhope, Jr.

OF: Carson Loosier, James Clemens, Sr.

OF: Brett Moseley, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

UTL: Mason Blasche, Hoover, Sr.

UTL: D'Marion Terrell, Thompson, Sr.

DH: Connor Gatwood, Baker, Sr.

DH: Tanner Waldrop, Auburn, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Chase Cartron, Huntsville, Sr.

P: Bryant Durbin, Baker, Sr.

P: Christian Helmers, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.

P: Brady Richardson, Enterprise, Jr.

C: Blake Westry, Fairhope, Jr.

IF: Peryn Bland, Thompson, Sr.

IF: Jacob Pearl, Bob Jones, Sr.

IF: Ethan Santos, Baker, Sr.

IF: Bryson Sheppard, Smiths Station, Jr.

OF: Cayden Boutwell, Enterprise, Jr.

OF: Nolan Phillips, Fairhope, Sr.

OF: Emory Yohn, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

UTL: John Paul Head, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

UTL: Hunter Wippert, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

DH: Ethan Crook, Thompson, Sr.

DH: Fuller Musgrove, Mary Montgomery, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Bryson Morman, Oak Mountain, Sr.; Cody Strickhausen, Mary Montgomery, Jr.

C: Mikey Vanderheyden, Enterprise, Jr.

IF: Gresham Baker, Bob Jones, Sr.; Sam Brown, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

OF: Steven Cavaco, Huntsville, Jr.

UTL: Chase Lackey, Chelsea, Jr.; Easton Nelms, Florence, Jr.

DH: Cam Simpson, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.

CLASS 6A

Player of the year

Jackson Henderson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Pitcher of the year

Jackson Henderson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Hitter of the year

JoJo Williamson, Hartselle

Coach of the year

Mark Garner, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Caleb Barnett, Mountain Brook, Jr.

P: Grayson Hays, Athens, Sr.

P: Jackson Henderson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.

P: Jace Meadows, Hartselle, Jr.

C: Jack Holley, Spanish Fort, Sr.

IF: Caiden Combs, Gardendale, Jr.

IF: Carter Johnson, Oxford, Sr.

IF: Quincy Walters, Baldwin Co., Sr.

IF: JoJo Williamson, Hartselle, Sr.

OF: Santae McWilliams, Saraland, Jr.

OF: John Robicheaux, Mountain Brook, Sr.

OF: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, Sr.

UTL: Nick Richardson, Oxford, Jr.

UTL: Jake Souders, Briarwood, Sr.

DH: Cade Miles, Hartselle, Sr.

DH: Eli Woody, Baldwin Co., Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Kenneth Diddell, Mountain Brook, Sr.

P: Eli Driskell, Faith-Mobile, Sr.

P: Jack Ross, Homewood, Jr.

P: Jaxen Schuler, Baldwin Co., Sr.

C: Milo Obradovich, Northridge, Sr.

IF: Drew Britton, Pike Road, Sr.

IF: Taurus Ceasar, Faith-Mobile, Sr.

IF: Josh Henson, Buckhorn, Jr.

IF: Nemo Hixon, Spanish Fort, Jr.

OF: Caleb Chesser, Spanish Fort, Jr.

OF: Jackson Jones, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

OF: Cody Markham, Pike Road, Sr.

UTL: James Graphos, Mountain Brook, Sr.

UTL: Evan Hilliard, Saraland, Sr.

DH: Camron Laffitte, Saraland, Sr.

DH: Tucker Rickman, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Gavin Griner, Oxford, Jr.; Ethan Kick, Spanish Fort, Sr.

C: Forrest Heacock, Oxford, Sr.

IF: Holden Dean, Russell Co., Jr.; Bradin Dupper, Decatur, Sr.

OF: Caiden Dumas, Athens, Sr.; Trey Greenwell, Decatur, Jr.

UTL: John Henry Winstead, Spanish Fort, Sr.

DH: Baker Davis, Hueytown, Jr.; Jacob Smith, Wetumpka, Sr.

CLASS 5A

Player of the year

Jackson Sanders, Valley

Pitcher of the year

Andrew Allen, Alexandria

Hitter of the year

John Stowers, St. Paul's

Coach of the year

Zac Welch, Alexandria

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Andrew Allen, Alexandria, Sr.

P: Connor Gehr, Gulf Shores, Sr.

P: Tripp Patterson, Alexandria, Sr.

P: Tyler Pierce, Boaz, Jr.

C: John Stowers, St. Paul's, So.

IF: Brandt Cummings, Russellville, Sr.

IF: Carson Gillilan, Sardis, Sr.

IF: Evan Snow, Alexandria, Sr.

IF: Joseph Stephens, Gulf Shores, Sr.

OF: Damien Gatson, Mobile Christian, Jr.

OF: Gannon Pharr, Shelby Co., Sr.

OF: Wade Shelley, Headland, Jr.

UTL: Blaze Gerhart, Sardis, Sr.

UTL: Jackson Sanders, Valley, Sr.

DH: Neyland Baker, Russellville, Jr.

DH: Brue Milner, Tallassee, Fr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Cj Chambley, Valley, Sr.

P: Conner Lowery, Sardis, Sr.

P: Carter Samuelson, Springville, Jr.

P: Trey Scott, Headland, Sr.

C: Aiden Brunner, Alexandria, Sr.

IF: Drey Barrett, Holtville, Sr.

IF: Edward McLeod, St. Paul's, Jr.

IF: Bryce Rivers, Mobile Christian, So.

IF: Wyatt Shelley, Headland, So.

OF: Ian Cartwright, Alexandria, Sr.

OF: Keaton Johns, Ardmore, Jr.

OF: Cayden McMichael, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.

UTL: Samuel Henegar, Alexandria, Sr.

UTL: Cayden Johns, Russellville, Sr.

DH: Landon Cherry, Moody, Jr.

DH: Shea Darnell, Elmore Co., Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Jaden Eason, Elmore Co., Jr.

C: Caden Norwood, Lawrence Co., Jr.

IF: Daniel Askew, Russellville, Sr.; Gavin Weinshenker, Mobile Christian, Sr.

OF: Landon Carroll, Sardis, Sr.

UTL: Parker Frost, Lawrence Co., Jr.; Conner Nelson, Leeds, Jr.

DH: Chris Fitts, East Limestone, So.; Grant Martinez, Springville, So.

CLASS 4A

Player of the year

Christian Chatterton, Brooks

Pitcher of the year

Eli Cannon, Corner

Hitter of the year

Carson Smith, North Jackson

Coach of the year

Caleb Hoyle, Corner

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Eli Cannon, Corner, Sr.

P: Jackson Lange, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr.

P: Macain McMillan, Bibb Co., Jr.

P: Garrett Reid, Deshler, So.

C: Wes Walker, Priceville, Sr.

IF: Christian Chatterton, Brooks, Sr.

IF: Brendan Conner, Corner, Sr.

IF: Sean Lapinskes, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr.

IF: Carson Smith, North Jackson, Sr.

OF: Jace Boyd, Corner, Sr.

OF: Lawson Collier, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr.

OF: Eric Hines, American Christian, Jr.

UTL: Brodie Dunlap, Corner, Sr.

UTL: Drew Layfield, Ashville, Sr.

DH: Fleming Hall, Trinity, Jr.

DH: Nick Jernagin, North Jackson, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Colman Gann, Priceville, Jr.

P: Colton Mitchell, American Christian, Sr.

P: Dawson Shoults, Bibb Co., Sr.

P: Tucker West, Orange Beach, Sr.

C: Dylan Palmer, Ashville, So.

IF: Matthew Cash, Bibb Co., Sr.

IF: Jeb Crane, Cherokee Co., Sr.

IF: Xaye Lemon, Jacksonville, Jr.

IF: Slade St. Clair, Etowah, Sr.

OF: Parker Adams, Andalusia, Sr.

OF: Rylan Gober, Orange Beach, Sr.

OF: Cash Hayes, Etowah, Jr.

UTL: Cole Dean, Bayside Academy, Jr.

UTL: Kade Smith, Dale Co., Jr.

DH: Max Hill, Corner, Sr.

DH: Mason Holloway, Hamilton, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Walker McClinton, Trinity, Sr.

C: Jaylen Crocker, American Christian, So.; Jace Turner, Cherokee Co., Sr.

IF: Brady Rascoll, Trinity, Sr.; Memphis Scott, Madison Co., Jr.

OF: Jay Fuller, Oak Grove, Jr.; Lathan Stephens, Munford, Jr.

UTL: Hayden Barber, Orange Beach, Sr.; Braxton Griffin, West Limestone, Sr.

DH: Jamarion Robinson, Escambia Co., So.

CLASS 3A

Player of the year

Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co.

Pitcher of the year

Charles Morris, Thomasville

Hitter of the year

Tabor Offord, St. James

Coach of the year

Clint Anderson, Thomasville

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Charles Morris, Thomasville, Sr.

P: Dylan Rainey, Westbrook Christian, Jr.

P: Trent Smith, New Brockton, Sr.

P: Skylar Tucker, Lauderdale Co., Jr.

C: Grady Patterson, Opp, So.

IF: Matthew Ashberry, Straughn, So.

IF: Diego Bryant, Thomasville, Jr.

IF: Brady Jones, Oakman, So.

IF: McClane Mohon, Piedmont, Sr.

OF: Nelson Hall, Opp, Sr.

OF: Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

OF: Gavin Nichols, Thomasville, Sr.

UTL: Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co., Sr.

UTL: Tabor Offord, St. James, Jr.

DH: Rick McBride, Montgomery Academy, Sr.

DH: Ethan Williams, Plainview, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Austin Anderson, Plainview, Sr.

P: Austin Baines, Gordo, Sr.

P: Colby Ballard, Opp, Sr.

P: Noah White, Plainview, Sr.

C: Cam Dyer, Houston Academy, Sr.

IF: Clay Dolan, Colbert Co., Sr.

IF: Payton Green, New Brockton, Sr.

IF: Glavine Lamberth, Hokes Bluff, Jr.

IF: Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

OF: Brady Carden, Westbrook Christian, So.

OF: Landon Fike, Gordo, Sr.

OF: Chapel Stickler, Providence Christian, Sr.

UTL: Cole Austin, Piedmont, 8th

UTL: Porter Dykes, Providence Christian, Sr.

DH: Brayden McCaleb, Winfield, Jr.

DH: Brantley Stocks, Fayette Co., Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Brodie Homesley, Piedmont, Jr.; Paxton Tarver, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

C: Jake Hale, Vinemont, Jr.

IF: Eli Stone, W.S. Neal, So.; CJ Sullivan, Providence Christian, Sr.

OF: Beau Bryant, Thomasville, Sr.; Luke Martin, Oakman, Sr.

UTL: Adam Boyd, Houston Academy, Sr.; Trey Rutledge, Plainview, Jr.

DH: Brayson Hayes, Hokes Bluff, Sr.; Braden Haymon, Plainview, Jr.

CLASS 2A

Player of the year

Myles Tyler, Ariton

Pitcher of the year

Aiden Poe, Vincent

Hitter of the year

Gabe Glover, Wicksburg

Coach of the year

Donovan Hand, Red Bay

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Drew Colon, Wicksburg, Jr.

P: Austin Evans, Ariton, Jr.

P: Gavin Lang, Collinsville, Fr.

P: Aiden Poe, Vincent, Jr.

C: John Lott, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

IF: Alex Cook, Lindsay Lane, Sr.

IF: Lawson Leger, Ariton, Sr.

IF: Mason McAteer, Collinsville, Fr.

IF: Blake Sewell, Donoho, Sr.

OF: Jay Dobbs, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

OF: Gabe Glover, Wicksburg, Jr.

OF: Myles Tyler, Ariton, Sr.

UTL: Blake Dobbins, Fyffe, Jr.

UTL: Jack Malone, Bayshore Christian, Jr.

DH: Ellis Hamiter, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr.

DH: Blake Smith, Reeltown, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Brooks Campbell, Mars Hill Bible, Fr.

P: Luke Holdbrook, Whitesburg Christian, Jr.

P: Ty Reynolds, Red Bay, Jr.

P: Ian Senn, Ariton, Sr.

C: Caleb Shew, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

IF: Aubrey Baker, Fyffe, So.

IF: Holt Bentley, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

IF: Wes Braisted, Zion Chapel, Sr.

IF: Casen Fields, Vincent, Jr.

OF: Will Bush, G.W. Long, Sr.

OF: Eli Farris, Red Bay, Sr.

OF: Jaxon Poag, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

UTL: Luke Barron, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr.

UTL: Preston Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr.

DH: Kaden Moore, North Sand Mountain, Sr.

DH: Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Kaleb Robinson, Whitesburg Christian, Jr.

C: Lane Jones, Lindsay Lane, So.

IF: Ian Schnurer, Sheffield, Sr.

OF: Easton Dean, Wicksburg, Sr.

UTL: Cam Isbell, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

DH: Jace Golden, West End-Walnut Grove, Sr.; Parker Huff, Hatton, Sr.

CLASS 1A

Player of the year

Landon Shumate, Sumiton Christian

Pitcher of the year

Landon Shumate, Sumiton Christian

Hitter of the year

Dalton Jackson, Florala

Coach of the year

Tyler Zessin, Florala

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Aydan Beard, Hackleburg, Sr.

P: Landon Shumate, Sumiton Christian, Sr.

P: Cale Tittle, Lynn, Sr.

P: Cody Walsh, Florala, Sr.

C: Camdyn Moore, Appalachian, Sr.

IF: David Etheridge, Sweet Water, Sr.

IF: Cole Gargus, Appalachian, Sr.

IF: Brayden Huebner, Leroy, Sr.

IF: Dalton Jackson, Florala, Jr.

OF: Tanner Bartlett, Appalachian, Sr.

OF: Austin Hubbard, Sumiton Christian, So.

OF: Thomas Williamson, Brantley, Sr.

UTL: Luke Murrell, Athens Bible, Fr.

UTL: Jackson Waite, Millry, Jr.

DH: Ryan Talley, Lynn, Sr.

DH: Caden Welford, Millry, So.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Colton Glass, Sumiton Christian, 8th

P: Jayden Parks, Brantley, Jr.

P: Blaise Vickery, Hackleburg, Jr.

P: Easton Walsh, Florala, So.

C: Landon Jones, Billingsley, Jr.

IF: Will King, Belgreen, Sr.

IF: Ethan Johnson, Athens Bible, Sr.

IF: Stone Talley, Addison, So.

IF: Parker Townsend, Sweet Water, Sr.

OF: Payton Averette, Sweet Water, Sr.

OF: Jon Harper Kilcrease, Brantley, Jr.

OF: Jaquan Reeder, Hackleburg, Jr.

UTL: Kaden Pack, Cedar Bluff, Sr.

UTL: Chapel Pope, Spring Garden, Sr.

DH: John Michael Basinger, Covenant Christian, Sr.

DH: Keegan Giles, Leroy, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Kiah Lake, Addison, So.; Max Wright, South Lamar, So.

C: Ethan Courtney, Ragland, Sr.; Weston Todd, Athens Bible, 8th

IF: Ross Hudson, Hackleburg, So.; Bradlee Padgett, Maplesville, Sr.

OF: Isaac Bishop, Cedar Bluff, Jr.; Rusty McDonald, Sumiton Christian, Jr.

UTL: Connor Bates, Spring Garden, Jr.

DH: Brayden Atcheson, Maplesville, Sr.

AISA

Player of the year

Mason McCraine, Glenwood

Pitcher of the year

Tyler Sykes, Glenwood

Hitter of the year

Jay Lindsey, Patrician

Coach of the year

Taylor Clemmons, Clarke Prep

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Tyler Sykes, Glenwood, Jr.

P: Colton Sampson, Lakeside, Sr.

P: Garrett West, Lee-Scott, Sr.

P: Jake Cummings, Lee-Scott, Sr.

C: William Etheridge, Patrician, Sr.

IF: Brock Whitt, Edgewood, So.

IF: Mason McCraine, Glenwood, Jr.

IF: Gunner Justice, Macon-East, Sr.

IF: Jay Lindsey, Patrician, Sr.

OF: Trent Popee, Bessemer Academy, Sr.

OF: J.D. Burns, Lee-Scott, Sr.

OF: Quamarian Pernell, Morgan Academy, Jr.

UTL: Taylor Morrow, Lakeside, Sr.

UTL: Ashton Yelder, Lowndes Academy, Jr.

DH: Drew Allison, Edgewood, Sr.

DH: Barrett Spaeth, Macon-East, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Jackson Carmichael, Bessemer Academy, So.

P: Hudson Campbell, Glenwood, So.

P: Harrison Short, Lee-Scott, Jr.

P: Brayden Hennigan, Southern Academy, So.

C: Owen McNeal, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.

IF: Carter Judah, Glenwood, So.

IF: Levi Pinder, Glenwood, Jr.

IF: Sam Jackson, Lee-Scott, Jr.

IF: Dominic Dougan, Lowndes Academy, Sr.

OF: Landon Hand, Chambers Academy, So.

OF: Thaddeus McKinney, Macon-East, Jr.

OF: Carson Coody, Patrician, Sr.

UTL: Parker Shaw, Edgewood, Jr.

UTL: Parker McNeal, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.

DH: Jackson Hudson, Edgewood, Jr.

DH: Cooper Clemmons, Clarke Prep, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: None.

C: Luke Bell, Escambia Academy, Sr.; Eli Whorton, Chambers Academy, So.

IF: Cade Henderson, Morgan Academy, Sr.; Hayden Johnston, Southern Academy, Sr.

OF: Matthew Mize, Patrician, Jr.

UTL: Peyton Yerta, Chambers Academy, So.

DH: Eli Johnson, Springwood, Sr.

