State baseball: Springfield, Rockford win state titles

Rockford 6, Foley 0: Rockford junior ace William Haas carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and finished with a 1-hitter featuring 13 strikeouts, all done in just 89 pitches, on Friday at Target Field.

The Tennessee commit finished the season with a 10-1 record with a 0.92 earned-run average with 151 strikeouts in 84 innings.

Rockford (26-5) scored two runs in the third and four more in the sixth. Harrison Edwards went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Aiden Smith also plated three runs on the strength of two hits, both triples.

Alexander Jennissen had the lone hit for Foley (23-5).

Rockford was making its first state baseball tournament appearance.

Springfield 5, Parkers Prairie 1: Springfield senior Jakob Nachreiner threw a four-hit complete game, striking out 11 while going 3 for 4 with two runs scored to power the Tigers to their second state title in program history.

Aiden Moriarty and Russell Beers each had two-hit games for Springfield (25-2), with Beers driving in a pair of runs.

Dylan Debilzen tossed a complete game for Parkers Prairie (25-2), while going 2 for 3 and scoring the team’s lone run in the first frame. But Springfield left the bases loaded in that frame, as it also did in the fourth.

The start time for the Class 3A state title game between Mahtomedi and Totino-Grace has been moved up to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Target Field. The Class 4A title game between East Ridge and Mounds View will begin at least 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Class 3A title game.

