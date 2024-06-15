State baseball roundup: Montevideo, LQPV eliminated at state

Jun. 14—SARTELL — A four-run top of the second inning secured a victory for Zumbrota-Mazeppa over Montevideo in the Class AA state baseball consolation semifinals.

The fifth-seeded Cougars advanced with an 8-5 victory Friday at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field. Z-M went on to lose 8-4 to Perham in the consolation championship.

The unseeded Thunder Hawks conclude the season with a 21-6 record. They entered the consolation bracket after losing 3-2 to top-seeded Esko on Thursday in St. Cloud.

Montevideo finished with five hits. Griffin Epema was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Cooper Dack, Gannon Reidinger, Landon Olson and Ben Gunlogson were all 1-for-3 for the Thunder Hawks.

Hunter Streit paced Z-M's offense, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Frank Flicek finished 2-for-3 with a run scored. Kaleb Lochner was credited with the win after tossing the first five innings.

In the AA semifinals, No. 2 Rockford advanced with a 7-3 win over unseeded Le Sueur-Henderson. No. 4 Foley knocked off top-seeded Esko 4-0. The Rockets and Falcons play for the Class AA championship at 1 p.m. Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Esko went on to win the third-place game over Le Sueur-Henderson, 4-1.

Up 4-3, New York Mills blew the Class A consolation semifinals wide open with a 10-run top of the third inning to beat Lac qui Parle Valley at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids.

New York Mills went on to win the consolation championship, beating Lyle-Pacelli 7-3.

LQPV finishes the season with a 16-8 record.

Bode Roberts went 4-for-4 with a pair of runs for New York Mills. DaShaun Robinson and Grady Roberts both were 2-for-4, with Robinson scoring a pair of runs in the victory.

LQPV's T.J. Mitchell hit a pair of home runs in the game with a three-run homer in the second inning and a two-run shot in the fifth. He finished 2-for-4.

Davis Patzer was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs for LQPV. Kaden Mortenson finished 2-for-4 with a double.

Parkers Prairie and Springfield meet for the Class A championship at 10 a.m. Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis. Second-seeded Parkers Prairie beat unseeded Sacred Heart 7-1 and No. 4 Springfield beat top-seeded Cherry 4-2.

Sacred Heart won the third-place game over Cherry 5-3 in eight innings.