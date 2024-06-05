State baseball preview: Signed, sealed, delivered: Raiders celebrate 40th anniversary of state title, writing own story in history books

GRAYSON When turning off Hitchens Road toward the East Carter campus, a sign of greatness greets people with open arms.

It bears special significance with the Raider faithful and every baseball player that’s graced the diamond in the last four decades.

Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of East Carter’s last and only state title. The 1984 baseball team engineered one of the greatest comebacks in championship history with a seventh-inning four-run rally to defeat Harrison County, 10-9, at Johnson Central High School.

The state championship sign stands proudly beside J.P. Kouns Field, named for their beloved coach who guided the program for 23 seasons and collected 511 wins during his Hall of Fame career.

The Raiders’ coaching tree is a model of longevity. East Carter has had only three coaches in the last 50 years.

Current coach Jeremiah Shearer embodies the Raiders’ baseball tradition. A former player who hopes to end his 20th season at the helm by adding four more wins to his total of 380. Shearer also resides in the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“The sign is a constant reminder of the tradition here in baseball,” Shearer said, “and these guys now have a tradition to uphold. I’ve always been close with J.P. I was a bat boy here when I was little. I played for him. I coached with him. This is just special. I have a great relationship with him. You see that sign every day and it reminds us of the responsibility that we have.”

Senior Blake Hall passed the sign each morning when he arrived for school and always took a heartfelt glance at it during practice and home games. The entire roster grew up together in the East Carter program and has played toward one goal from the first time they picked up a bat.

“It’s just kind of crazy when you think about it,” Hall said. “That (1984) team won State. It doesn’t happen very often, especially around here. You have all the teams around Lexington, big cities, with transfers, and if you look at it, we might be the only team in the state tournament that doesn’t have any holdbacks or transfers. It means a lot that we get to play there. I just want to go win it. I think it will be awesome.”

The Raiders reached the goal on May 27, winning the school’s third baseball region title in a 6-0 shutout of No. 2 Boyd County. Shearer has been with them every step of the way and watched the group grow up to become champions.

“My son is the same age as these guys,” Shearer said. “I watched all these boys grow up together here in one place. They’ve all been friends. They practice together and they are always hanging out together. There’s something about winning a championship with the guys you grew up with and play with. It makes it a little more special.”

“They are just an easy group to coach,” he added. “You know they will show up ready to play. I really don’t have to motivate them at all. We have many guys leading this team. They have great motors. Sometimes I just sit back, watch them play and watch what they do. They have been ready every single day.”

East Carter travels to Lexington this Friday to meet Ryle (31-9) in the opening round of the state tournament at Legends Field at 10 a.m.

The Raiders have won 17 of their last 19 games. The team has 11 seniors and leans on their leadership. Andrew Tomolonis has a 9-2 record on the mound. He’s accumulated 72 strikeouts and possesses a 1.47 ERA.

Twin brothers Tate and Ty Scott command the middle of the infield on defense. Tate has a .465 batting average and scored 42 runs this season from his leadoff spot. He won five games on the hill without a loss and holds a 1.44 ERA.

Jaxon Barker (.356), Gavin Sexton (.388), Evan Goodman (.308) and Ty Scott (.357) are among the team’s best hitters and provide an energetic presence in the dugout.

Hall’s average has climbed this season and it currently stands at .475. He has 23 extra-base hits, including 11 home runs, and leads the state with 55 RBIs. The 11 long balls place him third on the state list.

“Blake is a great teammate,” Goodman said. “He could have a bad at-bat and when he returned to the dugout, you see how much he cares. He’s put in so much work before the season. You can see that it has translated to the field. He really stepped up for us this year and that’s a big part of why we were able to win a region title.”

“I want to be a leader for this team,” Hall added. “Jaxon Barker does a lot of that for us. He shows so much emotion every game. It keeps us fired up. You never know what he’s going to do. It keeps it interesting, and it keeps it fun. Everyone on this team is a leader. We pick each other up no matter what. We are a team.”

Shearer said Hall’s will to win comes from his competitive nature. The team shares that mindset.

“When you see him play, the guy has only one gear and it’s fast,” Shearer said. “Whatever he does, he does it as hard as he can do it. If we play kickball, he’s the most competitive kid in the game. Whatever we are doing, he wants to win. You saw it on the basketball court. He played as hard as he could play. Other guys see that and follow his lead. Ty and Tate Scott are like that too, along with Jaxon. We have a lot of guys that want to win.”

Hall was a 1,000-point scorer during his basketball career. Always primed to make the big play, the senior center fielder punctuated the championship victory with a towering three-run homer in the seventh inning at Russell High School during the region final.

It will go down as one of the most memorable postseason home runs in program history, but there is one swing that will live in the hearts of Raiders fans forever.

Kevin Bair’s two-run walk-off blast propelled the 1984 Raiders to the state title. Hall’s father, Cass, was a member of that historic team and scored a run during the two-out rally in the seventh inning in the championship game.

Hall said his dad has regaled him with stories of the Raiders’ glory days. The two share a baseball bond and now a region title. It makes Blake’s time in an East Carter jersey and holding the newly acquired championship trophy feel more magical.

“He’s told me so many stories from his playing days and winning the state championship,” Blake Hall said. “We talk about the last inning in the state championship and that home run that walked it off. It’s crazy how it all happened.

“My father has told me baseball is also a game of failure. You just put it behind you and keep moving forward and play on.”

Shearer was only 6 years old in 1984 but with the tales he’s heard and the baseball environment he’s embraced, the 2024 team has several similarities to the club that brought a title back to Grayson 40 years ago.

“You’ve heard the stories and as a player and coach you want to live up to those stories,” Shearer said. “For most kids, their dad is their hero and I am sure it’s the case with Blake. He wants to do what his dad did and maybe wants to one-up his dad if that’s possible. Blake has been around those stories all his life. They are still a close-knit group of guys. They are having a 40th reunion and will go over and hang out with coach Kouns. He coached them in Little League and they grew up together too. They scored a lot of runs.”

Blake Hall gets his turn on the state stage and knows East Carter still has work to do and one more goal to accomplish. The Raiders will be the first team in school history to play its state game under the big stadium spotlight.

“It will be fun,” Blake Hall said. “I know that we’ll be ready for it. We’re not done yet. We won region and now you want to win State like my dad. It would just be awesome.

“The first thing my dad said (after the region final) was, ‘Four more games.’ You want to leave a mark on this program when you leave it. We’ve done that and want to keep going. I think this group of seniors has done something special.”

Shearer believes his team will embrace the moment and approach the game the same way as all the rest.

Ready.

“Knowing these guys, I think they will be ready for it,” Shearer said. “We are going down the night before to get acclimated to what’s going on. We will have a team dinner and watch the Thursday evening games and get used to the stadium. I think they will handle it fine.”

“We have one region title since 2009 and that’s always been our goal since freshman year,” Goodman added. “It also gives me bragging rights in the house. It’s what you strive for when you step on the field. You have one goal and that’s to get to the state tournament. I think we could make a run at State. I think we are ready.”