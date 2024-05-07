State baseball playoff round-up: Strom Thurmond wins District 1, Fox Creek and Barnwell await title shots, Harlem and Augusta Christian advance

The Strom Thurmond Rebels baseball team came from behind to beat Ninety-Six 2-1 in eight innings, capturing the 2A District 1 title, and earning their second straight trip to the South Carolina High School League 2A Upper State tournament. Kaleb Simpkins hit a walk-off shot to centerfield to bring in the winning run, and the Rebs got Brayden McAllister’s best effort of the season on the mound, throwing all eight innings for his longest outing to date.

Sophomore Grady Stone tied the game for Strom Thurmond at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth. Rebs head coach Nate Horton brought up Stone from the junior varsity team for the playoffs and the sophomore delivered for his coach.

Strom Thurmond will be on the road on Thursday, May 9 against the District 2 winner, either Mid-Carolina or Landrum. The Rebs fell in the Upper State championship in 2023.

Fox Creek will play Blacksburg at home on Tuesday for the 2A District 3 championship. Fox Creek only needs to win one of two games against Blacksburg, as they are playing out of the winner’s bracket. The Predators would also be on the road in their Upper State tournament opener should they claim the District 1 title. Fox Creek would be matched with the District 4 champion, where Gray Collegiate will take on the Batesburg-Leesville vs Saluda winner.

In the Lower State 2A bracket, Barnwell will play out of the winner’s bracket and host Andrew Jackson for the District 6 championship. Barnwell would be at home in the Lower State tournament opener against the District 5 winner, either Buford or Bishop England.

In the Georgia High School Association 3A playoffs, the defending state champion Harlem Bulldogs swept Pickens, 2-1 and 12-1 to advance to the semifinals. Greenbrier dropped a decisive game 3 to Kell in class 5A. In the South Carolina Independent Schools Association class 4A playoffs, defending state champion Augusta Christian staved off elimination, beating Laurence Manning 15-0.

