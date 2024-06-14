State baseball: Montevideo Thunder Hawks can't come back

Jun. 13—ST. CLOUD — The first four batters on the Esko baseball team ultimately made the difference in the opening round of the state tournament.

Top-seeded Esko jumped out to a 3-0 lead over unseeded Montevideo in the first inning of the Class AA state quarterfinals. Even when the Thunder Hawks started to rally, that trio of runs held up in a 3-2 victory Thursday at Dick Putz Field.

"They're a good team, so you know they're going to be hungry," said Montevideo head coach Tim Epema. "They were confident and they got some good swings in that first inning.

"You take that first inning away and I think we out-played them. We had runners on the whole game but we couldn't bring it home."

Esko (25-3) is the defending Class AA state champion. Esko faces fourth-seeded Foley in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday back at Putz Field. Foley scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh in a 6-5 walkoff win against fifth-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Montevideo (21-5) faces Z-M in the consolation semifinals at 12:15 p.m. Friday at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field in Sartell. The winner plays in the consolation finals at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of Blake vs. Perham.

Sam Haugen set the tone for Esko's big first inning. On the first pitch, Sam sat back on a Gannon Reidinger curveball and drove it into the outfield for a double.

"It was hard to watch that first-pitch curveball go off the wall," Reidinger said.

Bobby Thornton followed up with an RBI triple to the applause of a rowdy Esko dugout. Finn Furcht drew a walk, putting runners on first and third. Esko ran a successful double steal to go up 2-0. Furcht later scored on a two-out RBI double by Bryce Hipp that put Esko ahead 3-0.

"We were fortunate that our top of our lineup was ready in that first inning," said Esko head coach Ben Haugen. "The delayed steal turned out to be the difference in the game. We were fortunate to get guys on early."

Reidinger added, "They got a hit here, a hit there and they scored runs. There's not much you can do about it. After that, I settled in."That gave Furcht, an Iowa Western Community College commit, a rare cushion.

"Usually when I'm pitching, it's shaky and then we get the runs later on," Furcht said. "That was kind of a sigh of relief for me."

The Esko right-hander put together a wildly effective seven innings. He struck out eight Thunder Hawks. He gave up six hits and three walks, hitting two batters and throwing two wild pitches.

The ebbs and flows are something the Esko coaches have come to expect.

"He gives us coaches heart attacks because that's how he is every game," Ben Haugen joked. "He's a bulldog. He's a competitive kid. Yeah, sometimes he struggles with control but sometimes it's about being effectively wild."

After a rough first, Reidinger brought Esko's offense to a grinding halt. After Esko's leadoff batter reached first base in the second inning, Reidinger retired the next 15 Esko batters. There were no Esko hits past the first inning.

"Landon Olson, our catcher, calls a great game," Reidinger said. "Mixing up off-speed and fastballs, hitting the corners, that helps a lot."

Reidinger finished with 11 strikeouts with three hits and one walk allowed.

"I was so proud of Gannon and how he settled in," Tim Epema said. "He had 'em guessing and he did a great job of keeping them off-balanced."

The Thunder Hawks just needed some offense. They finished with nine runners stranded. That includes runners on first and third in the first inning and bases loaded in the third.

"They made some phenomenal plays in the field; You got to give them props for that," said Montevideo sophomore outfielder Ben Gunlogson. "We hit the ball hard but we just couldn't quite get it to drop

The bottom of Montevideo's order finally brought through in the top of the fourth. Zach DeBeer, the number eight hitter, was hit by a pitch. Dan Gunlogson, the number nine hitter, reached on an error. At the top of the order, Griffin Epema loaded the bases with a single.

WIth another golden opportunity, the Thunder Hawks finally scored on a two-run single by Ben Gunlogson.

"All year we've stayed in games and when we get down, we battle back," said Ben Gunlogson, who finished 2-for-4. "Our team keeps fighting. We never give up. We showed that today but we couldn't quite get it done."

Epema got into scoring position again in the sixth with a two-out double, only for Ben Gunlogson to fly out for the final out.

Esko's defense came up big for the final three outs. Shortstop Jackson Peterson snagged a hard line drive from Cooper Dack for the first out. After Reidinger got on with a single, Esko turned a game-ending 4-6-3 double play to advance to the semifinals.

"We did make some blunders (with two errors) but by and large, our defense played pretty well for Finn," Ben Haugen said.

Furcht added, "When we can make our plays in those tough situations, it's relieving. It's great having those athletic guys behind me making those plays."

Now, Montevideo turns its attention to the consolation bracket. The goal now is to end state with a 2-1 record.

"We can't be down because we lost," Ben Gunlogson said. "We have to be ready to go tomorrow."