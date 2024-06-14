State baseball: LQPV Eagles stumble at start to No. 1 Cherry Tigers

Jun. 13—ST. CLOUD — The Lac qui Parle Valley baseball team did not have the start it envisioned to open up the state Class A tournament against Cherry.

LQPV allowed four runs on three hits and an atypical pair of errors to surrender a 4-0 lead to the Tigers in the first inning at Joe Faber Field.

But, instead of letting the game go sideways against No. 1 Cherry, the unseeded Eagles, behind a pitching change, kept it interesting Thursday afternoon, where the temperature was in the low 80s with a clear sky that presented challenges in the outfield.

LQPV (16-7) allowed two runs the rest of the way in its 6-3 quarterfinal loss to the Tigers. Cherry (24-2) advances to play No. 4 Springfield at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Joe Faber Field. The Eagles play No. 5 New York Mills at 12:15 p.m. Friday at Bob Cross Field in Sauk Rapids. Springfield earned a 4-0 win over New York Mills later in the evening.

"We've got a good senior group — our team goes by them," LQPV head coach Darby Bjorgan said. "We were really happy to be here, it didn't look like it that first inning because we had some errors and just dumb mistakes, but I felt like we were loose going in and I think they went back to being loose after those errors and Cherry went up on us early."

Noah Asuma kick-started Cherry's quick start by launching a deep fly ball into center field. With the sun beaming high above the plate, LQPV's TJ Mitchell tried to find a way to make the grab, but the ball dropped and Isaiah Asuma scored.

The next three at-bats contributed runs for the Tigers. Isaac Asuma lashed a single down the left-field line to score Noah Asuma, Isaac Asuma stole second before scoring on a Noah Sundquist single into center field. Sundquist advanced to third on an overthrow by LQPV pitcher Dyllon Geiser on a pickoff attempt at first base before scoring on a Mason Heitzman single into left field.

"I'm happy that we jumped out early; That loosened everyone up a little bit," Cherry head coach Brian Kemp said. "That was huge."

The start was not up to par for the Eagles, and knowing they would need to burn an arm, Bjorgan and company decided to save Geiser's arm for a later game and turn to Brock Bjornjeld on the mound and give the Tigers a different look.

Bjornjeld, a junior right-hander, went the rest of the way and provided LQPV with five solid innings to keep it close. He allowed four hits, three walks and two earned runs over that stretch.

"It was a good look," Bjorgan said. "He kept Cherry off-balance. ... He mixed in everything well."

Behind the steadiness of Bjornjeld, the Eagles responded and made it a 4-3 game.

Peyton Rademacher took a bases-loaded walk to score Davis Patzer in the second. Then, in the third, back-to-back hits from Kaden Molden and Mitchell scored Patzer and Molden. Molden's strike went for a double after it dropped deep into center field after Cherry's Isaiah Asuma had difficulty tracking the ball.

"After that first inning, nobody's heads were down," LQPV's Dylan Keimig said. "We just kept going, slowly came back and then it just got away from us."

The Asuma brothers, Isaac and Noah, helped Cherry take off once more in the fourth. Isaac Asuma's single scored Ian Kimmes and Noah Asuma, who was intentionally walked earlier in the inning, reached home after Bjornjeld sailed a pickoff attempt over Geiser at third base.

Isaac Asuma, a University of Minnesota men's basketball commit, finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Noah Asuma went 0-3 with a walk and two runs.

"Cherry hit the ball hard right away and, wow, they got athletes," Bjorgan said of the Tigers, who had eight steals, including three from Isaiah Asuma. "There's some speed there that we haven't seen all year. That put pressure on us."

Cherry's timely hits and aggressiveness on the base paths, which put LQPV in uncomfortable situations, was the difference according to Kemp.

"We had big hits and they handed us a few errors," Kemp said.

Sundquist got the start for the Tigers and earned the win. The right-hander recorded 12 strikeouts, allowing three hits, three runs and four walks in five innings.

"He's been our best all year," Kemp said.

Yet, for the Eagles, who made their first appearance at state since 2012, the tournament was something to celebrate.

There was a sendoff for the team Wednesday that went through Madison, Milan and Appleton and featured fireworks from Mitchell's dad, Brad, and Mitchell's dog, which was dyed LQPV red.

"It was awesome," Bjorgan said. "The community was just pumped for us. ... We had a great following here and they're just excited for the boys and themselves to experience this."