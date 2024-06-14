State baseball: Guerin’s grand slam leads Mounds View past Minnetonka in Class 4A quarters

Mounds View helped itself now and potentially later on Thursday at CHS Field.

Led by a third-inning grand slam from Iowa commit Tyler Guerin — his first homer of the season — the Mustangs bounced fourth-seeded Minnetonka 11-1 in five innings in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Mustangs will meet top-seed and undefeated Wayzata (25-0) — who defeated unseeded St. Cloud 6-5 in Thursday’s quarterfinals — at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals in St. Paul.

That Mounds View (19-8) finished the deal in just five innings heightens the odds Thursday’s starting pitcher — Andrew Gette, who surrendered just four hits in the quarterfinal — could contribute in a potential Monday final should the Mustangs advance past the Trojans.

Mounds View’s 11 runs came via just five hits, as Minnetonka (17-8) walked a jarring 13 batters on Thursday. Guerin, Thomas Shields and Robert Price each drew two walks, while Isaac Beseman drew three free passes.

Prior to Guerin’s grand slam, the big hit of the night belonged to Jack Glancey, whose two-run single highlighted a four-run second frame.