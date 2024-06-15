State baseball: Finals set in Class 2A, Class A

CLASS 2A

Rockford 7, Le Sueur-Henderson 3: With the game tied 3-all through three innings, second-seeded Rockford plated a pair of runs in both the fourth and fifth frames to reach the state title game.

Nine different players for the Rockets (25-5) collected hits, including Aiden Smith, who launched a two-run homer in the first inning. Smith also threw a complete game, allowing just three hits while striking out eight.

Foley 4, Esko 0: Trey Emmerich struck out 13 batters in 6 1/3 innings to lead Foley to an upset over the top seed.

The Falcons compiled just four hits, but managed to muster three runs over the first two frames to take a lead they would not surrender.

Josiah Petersen led the way at the plate with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

Foley will meet Rockford in the Class 2A title game at 1 p.m. Monday at Target Field.

CLASS A

Parkers Prairie 7, Sacred Heart 1: David Revering pitched a complete game while going 3 for 4 at the plate himself to power the No. 2 seed into the state final.

Nolan Steidl also tallied three hits. All three of his RBIs came in the first two innings. Dylan Debilzen, Mason Boesl and Cohen Noska also had multi-hit games for the Panthers (25-1).

Springfield 4, Cherry 2: Noah Neperman went 2 for 4 while knocking in two runs to guide the No. 4 seed to an upset over top-seeded Cherry.

The contest was all square at 1-1 heading to the fifth, when Neperman’s two-run single broke the tie.

Kade Nachreiner threw a complete-game five-hitter for Springfield (24-2).

Springfield and Parkers Prairie will meet in the Class A title game at 10 a.m. Monday at Target Field.

