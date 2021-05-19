State baseball: Donoho moves within one victory of a state baseball title

May 19—MONTGOMERY — Donoho and Bayshore Christian are first-timers to the state baseball finals. Credit Donoho for handling it best one game in.

Slade Haney spread out five hits over six innings of work, and the Falcons beat Bayshore Christian 6-3 in Tuesday's Game 1 of the best-of-3 Class 1A title series on Montgomery's Paterson Field.

Game 2 is Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. If necessary, Game 3 would immediately follow Game 2.

Donoho (24-10) reached the state-final series for the first time. Before this season's postseason run, the Falcons' 2019 quarterfinal run marked their deepest.

Bayshore Christian (26-9) became eligible to play for Alabama High School Athletic Association championships this school year, beating Donoho in the state-volleyball final.

"I tried to tell the team before, we talk about we have to go in and get it done," Haney said. "It's just another game.

"There's a lot more at stake, and of course the nerves are going to set in. State championship, we've never been anywhere like this, but you've got to settle in and remember how you play the game ... that you've grown up playing."

Donoho reached the finals by sweeping Sumiton Christian in two games six days before playing Bayshore Christian. The Eagles came through a three-game semifinal series with Brantley on Friday and Saturday.

"We had such a quick turnaround coming off of that Brantley series," Bayshore coach Jeff Hauge said. "We had to bump that series to Friday and Saturday, and it was a very emotional, hard-fought series for us.

"That made it tough, and then hopping on a bus and coming up here today on Tuesday and having to play was tough on the boys, but I'm proud that we did not quit."

Haney worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth, catching Jace Jones' high fly to the third-base line. Haney struck out designated hitter William Nance for the third time two batters before that.

Story continues

With Haney nearing his pitch-count limit, Judson Billings came on in the seventh and gave up one unearned run with two Donoho errors. He got Cooper Schultze to pop to Conner Goodson in left field with bases loaded and a full count to end the game.

Schultze fouled off three full-count pitches before popping out.

"I feel like it was 15 pitches; he just kept fouling off and fouling off," Billings said. "Then, finally, I saw him hit the ball, and I was like, 'Connor's got it.' I was real comfortable with the ball going to him."

Goodson came through earlier in the inning, as well, running down Mikael Bryant's double down the line, throwing to shortstop Blake Willingham, who fired home to catcher Nic Thompson. Thompson tagged out Streed Crooms for the first out of the inning.

"I got greedy," Hauge said. "I did, and I had to apologize to the team for that one.

"That is just poor coaching on my part. I should've held up Streed instead of getting him thrown out at the plate. You've got to play station to station at the end of the game and you're down like we were."

Donoho took a 3-1 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Haney followed Billings' leadoff double with a triple, and Lucas Elliot followed with an RBI single.

The Falcons added three insurance runs in the fifth, on Thompson's RBI single, Haney's RBI double and Elliot's RBI single to make it 6-2.

Billings' RBI single in the first inning plated the game's first run.

Haney and Billings also teamed for one of the game's most spectacular defensive plays in the first inning. Billings, the first baseman until coming to the mound in relief, ranged right to field Cole Dean's one-out ground ball, then flipped back to Haney, who was running from the mound to cover first base.

Haney reached high to catch Billings' throw then got a foot on the first-base bag simultaneously.

Billings and Haney were constants for Donoho. Haney allowed one earned run and struck out six batters with three walks, and he went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Billings went 2-for-3 with an RBI and got the save.

"Haney pitched his tail off," Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. "He got a little tired in the end, but 'Russ' (Billings' nickname) came in and slammed the door.

"Offensively, they did some really nice things. Any time the heart of your lineup is hammering balls all over the yard, good stuff is going to happen, and they came through in clutch moments for us."

Bayshore tied the game 1-1 in the fourth. Billings, Donoho's first baseman, ran down Jack Malone's foul pop, but Billings' throw got past third baseman Tyler Allen to allow Luke Werneth to score.

Werneth doubled to reach base.

The Eagles closed to within 3-2 on Bryant's RBI single.

Both teams move to Game 2, and both coaches held back announcing their Game 2 pitchers. Blake Willingham has been the Falcons' No. 2 pitcher.

"He's been pitching great all postseason," Gendron said. "All of our guys have been pitching great. That's part of the reason why we're here."

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.