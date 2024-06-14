State baseball: Class 2A quarterfinals roundup

Esko 3, Montevideo 2: The top seed scored three runs in the first frame and then held on for victory.

Bobby Thornton hit an RBI triple in the first inning, then stole home later in the frame.

Finn Furcht threw a complete game, striking out eight and allowing just one unearned run.

Foley 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5: The No. 4-5 quarterfinal was tied at 3-3 entering the final frame. Zumbrota-Mazeppa scored twice in the top of the frame to take a 5-3 lead.

But then Foley, the No. 4 seed, scored three times in the bottom of the frame, winning the game on a sacrifice fly from Bryce Gapinski that scored Wyatt Lueck.

Foley will meet Esko in a Class 2A semifinal on Friday.

Rockford 2, Blake 1: The No. 2 seed trailed 1-0 heading into the final frame, but scored twice in the seventh, winning the game on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Colton Lundberg that scored Harrison Edwards.

William Haas threw a complete game for Rockford, striking out 10 batters.

Le Sueur-Henderson 9, Perham 1: The No. 3 seed was ousted as senior second baseman Samuel Gupton went 4 for 5 at the dish with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Logan Feeney struck out nine batters in six and two-thirds innings for Le Sueur-Henderson.

Le Sueur-Henderson will meet Rockford in a Class 2A semifinal on Friday in St. Cloud.

